Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 8 all epic quests and challenges

The challenges for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 8 are here, thanks to iFireMonkey. The noted Fortnite leaked has revealed the challenges that will be coming to the game on Thursday, May 6.

There are 7 Epic Quests, worth 24000 XP each for a total of 168000 XP. After that is a five-stage Legendary Quest where the first stage is worth 35000 XP and the four following stages are worth 24500 XP each. This means a total of 301000 XP is up for grabs this week, which is a substantial boost to your Battle Pass.

Collect research books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park (0/1) – 24000 XP

Use launcher from Guardian Towers (0/3) – 24000 XP

Open chests at the Spire or Guardians Tower (0/2) – 24000 XP

Damage opponents within 10 seconds of landing (0/1) – 24000 XP

Dance in Durr Burger Kitchen (0/1) – 24000 XP

Use Firefly Jar at the Pizza Pit (0/1) – 24000 XP

Drive from Durr Burger to Pizza Pit without exciting a vehicle (0/1) – 24000 XP

Legendary quest – destroy structures with fire (100, 200, 300, 400, 500) – 35000XP to 24500 XP

Some interesting challenges this week. Lots of stuff based around the Spire and the Guardian Towers, some research books to find, and some dancing and burning to be done.

The last time Epic but a challenge to destroy structures with fire in the game it was badly bugged, so hopefully that is not an issue this time.