Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 2 challenges – all epic and legendary quests

Week 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 brings new challenges and quests for players to complete in the eternal search for experience for their Battle Pass. This season Battle Pass is filled with all manner of skins, back blings, and harvesting tools that players will want to get their hands on.

As always, there are multiple epic quests, and then a single, tiered legendary quest to be complete. The epic quests are worth 30,000 XP this season, while the first tier of the legendary quest is worth 45,000 with each subsequent tier also being worth 30,000 XP. You can find the full list of challenges below.

Epic Quests Week 2

Search chests at Corny Complex or Lazy Lake

Explosive damage to opponent structures

Collect spray cans from warehouses in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park

Destroy equipment at satellite stations

Search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner

Visit different damned locations in a single match

Enter a UFO

Legendary Quests Week 2

Interact with a dead drop in Weeping Woods

Step onto a body scanner

Converse with Rick Sanchez, Rook, Marigold, Maven, or Special Forces

Deal Damage with IO tech weapons

Damage an IO guard

There is a large variety of interesting challenges this week, and we look forward to providing you with guides to help you finish them all as quickly as possible.