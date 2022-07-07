Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 5 seasonal quests and challenges

Most Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 seasonal challenges have asked players to simply be a tourist of the map and visit particular locations and their amenities. But, Week 5 has entirely different plans. This new batch of quests looks to turn players into cold eliminators, mainly requiring that they deal damage with all sorts of weapons. Here’s everything you can expect to do from the Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 5 challenges in Fortnite.

All Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 5 challenges in Fortnite

The set of seven quests offer up a grand total 105,000 XP, meaning you’ll be earning 15,000 XP after completing each one. Though, this certainly isn’t the easiest of weeks. A whooping four new challenges ask that you deal damage with a particular new weapon, such as the Ripsaw Launcher, Charge SMG, and DMR. Meanwhile, the game also delivers a new collectible, as another challenge consists of finding floating rings near Reality Falls. You can find each challenge and their requirements below.

Destroy giant mushrooms with the Ripsaw Launcher (0/8)

Deal DMR damage to opponents from above (0/500)

Collect floating rings near Reality Falls (0/5)

Deal damage to opponents within 10 meters with the Charge SMG (0/500)

Deploy a Port-a-Fort and deal damage to opponents within 30 seconds (0/50)

Collect a Port-a-Fort and a Ripsaw Launcher in a single match (0/2)

Visit Reality Falls, Titled Towers, and Shuffled Shrines (0/3)

As always, we will be linking some of the tougher challenges above to guides that should help you complete them in a matter of minutes. In the meantime, the battle royale bears two other questlines for players to earn XP and free cosmetics. The most notable being the Indiana Jones Special Quests which give players the opportunity to unlock the action hero’s skin and his dedicated set of gear. It also features Part 4 of the Vibin’, quests that will have you construct a fake relic and find an ominous Sith Holocron in Rave Cave.