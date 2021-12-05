Fortnite Chapter 3 Waiting in Queue error, explained

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has effectively begun, but lots of people are currently on the outside looking in. If you have been trying to log in, and getting a message that tells you that you are “waiting in the queue”, then you are not alone.

Because the servers were fully offline for maintenance, there are currently millions of people trying to get back into the game, which is causing a lot of problems. As such, a queue system has been put in place to try and control the number of people logging in to stop everyone from just crashing out.

Unfortunately, this not really working as intended, and many people reach the end of their wait time only to find the game disconnects and boot them out. They then log on again to find an even longer wait time ahead of them.

There isn’t actually anything that can be done about this, as the issue is on Epic’s side. They were obviously very concerned about being offline for any length of time and will be working furiously to solve any log-on issues that players are having as they try to get back into the game.