Forza Horizon 5 Series 6 Autumn playlist – How to complete ‘Double Up’ Treasure Hunt, rewards, and more

We move to the fall in Mexico, as Series 6 in Forza Horizon 5 is into its second week. A new Playlist is here, and that means a chance to unlock new rewards, and make some progress towards the Honda NSX-R GT and the #2 Ford GT40. So, what’s on tap in Forza Horizon 5 for this week? Let’s take a look at the challenges for this week.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 6 Summer playlist challenges

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Win three A class Road Races in Miata

Paint the body of Miata

Take a photo of the Miata

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 80 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Complete a Challenge Card in Freeroam

Take a picture of the Cascadas de Agua Azul in the Jungle

Play an Event Blueprint in Classic Sports Cars

Win a Dirt race in any Retro Rally vehicle upgraded to ‘A’ class

Spend 15,000 CR on upgrades for any Italian vehicle

Paint your vehicle’s brake calipers

Take a picture of the Copper Canyon

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 10 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete “Artistic Expressions” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and 2005 Ford GT)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and 2005 Ford GT) Complete two EventLab challenges (rewards are 1981 Ford Fiesta, Clothing Reward and 6 pts. in total)

(rewards are 1981 Ford Fiesta, Clothing Reward and 6 pts. in total) Complete Speed Zone challenge (rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Drift Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Trailblazer challenge (rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Seasonal Championship (rewards are 1999 Lotus Elise and 5 pts.)

Weekly Challenges

Treasure Hunt – “Special offer! Buy a new upgrade and get 200 miniature painter hats for your Gremlins!” (rewards are Clothing Reward and 3 pts.)

– “Special offer! Buy a new upgrade and get 200 miniature painter hats for your Gremlins!” (rewards are Clothing Reward and 3 pts.) Photo Challenge – Photo the 2016 BMW M2 Coupe at the Raul Urias Mural in Colinas Aridas (rewards are Clothing Reward and 2 pts.)

– Photo the 2016 BMW M2 Coupe at the Raul Urias Mural in Colinas Aridas (rewards are Clothing Reward and 2 pts.) Horizon Open – Earn three Levels in Horizon Open (rewards are Police Siren and 2 pts.)

– Earn three Levels in Horizon Open (rewards are Police Siren and 2 pts.) Horizon Open – Complete a Dirt Race in Horizon Open Custom Race (rewards are 2015 Subaru WRX and 2 pts.)

– Complete a Dirt Race in Horizon Open Custom Race (rewards are 2015 Subaru WRX and 2 pts.) The Eliminator – Finish 30th or better (rewards are Wheelspin and 3 pts.)

In order to unlock the Treasure Chest, you’ll need to acquire the 1973 AMC Gremlin X. This car can be obtained by spending CR at the Auto Show. Then, the Gremlin will need to be upgraded with an upgrade tune. The tune must enable the vehicle to hit at least 200 MPH. An example of a Share Code that should work is 150 523 591.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Treasure Chest is located here, right in the city of Guanajuato. It can be found right in the tunnel, near the City Escape Trailblazer start gate:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Monthly

Horizon Story – Complete the Drift Club story and get all 18 stars (rewards are Ford Mach-E 1400 and 3 pts.)

– Complete the Drift Club story and get all 18 stars (rewards are Ford Mach-E 1400 and 3 pts.) Emerald Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

20 points are needed for the McLaren 765LT. 40 points will yield the Ferrari Enzo.

This set of challenges will expire on April 14.