Genshin Impact: All Weapons Tier List (2024)

Genshin Impact has many weapons for players to choose from, which can be a bit overwhelming at times—knowing which weapons are the best and for what role is key to bringing out the greatest potential in all Genshin Impact characters.

Genshin Impact has a library of weapons that continues to grow with every update. This tier list will continue to update with each new weapon that is introduced. It will contain a section for each type of weapon to have its own tier list and a section for new weapons that have yet to be tested to see where they will rank.

Tier List Explanation

This Genshin Impact weapons tier list will be split by weapon type and ideal roles they are best suited for, whether as a Main DPS, Sub DPS, or a Support weapon. There are five types of weapons, each with its own abilities and stats. These abilities are the main focus for sorting them by rank and role. The stronger the ability and the more characters the weapon can be paired with, the higher the weapon’s ranking will be assigned.

Some weapons may appear more than once, as any combination of Main DPS, Sub DPS, or Support, but will have a different rank based on their usefulness in that particular role.

Newest Weapons in Genshin Impact

The newest weapons in Genshin Impact are the following.

Weapon Rarity Type Base ATK 2nd Stat Passive Ability Verdict 5 Star Claymore 48 Crit Rate 4.8% Increases ATK by 20% when party members obtain Elemental Shards from Crystalize reactions, the equipping character will gain 1 Seal, increasing Elemental Skill DMG by 18%. The Seal lasts for 15s and the equipper may have up to 2 Seals at once. All Seals will disappear 0.2s after their Elemental Skill deals DMG Ultimate Overlord’s Mega Magic Sword 4 Star Claymore 44 Energy Rechard 6.7% ATK increase by 12%. Support from all Meluusines you’ve helped in Merusea Village fills character with strength. Based on the number of them you’ve helped, ATK increases up to an additional 12%

Sword Tier List Genshin Impact

These are the rankings for the best swords in Genshin Impact.

Main DPS Sub DPS Support Tier Weapon S+ Light of Foliar Incision; Mistsplitter Reforged; Primordial Jade Cutter; Haran Geppaku Futsu S Finale of the Deep; Summit Shaper; Skyward Blade; Aquila Favonia; The Black Sword A Lion’s Roar; Toukabou Shigure; Prototype Rancour; Blackcliff Longsword; Harbinger of Dawn; Key of Khaj-Nisut B The Flute; Royal Longsword; Iron Sting; Kagotsurube Isshin; Skyrider Sword C Sword of Narzissenkruez; Sword of Descension; Fillet Blade; Dark Iron Sword; Cool Steel Tier Weapon S+ Splendor of Tranquil Waters; Freedom-Sworn; Mistsplitter Reforged; Primordial Jade Cutter S Wolf-Fang; Gleuve Cendre Ferryman; The Dockhand’s Assistant; Skyward Blade; Favonius Sword; Sacrificial Sword; Harbinger of Dawn; Xiphos’ Moonlight A Amenoma Kageuchi; The Alley Flash; Iron Sting; Toukabou Shigure; Festering Desire; Key of Khaj-Nisut B Lion’s Roar; Cinnabar Spindle; Skyrider Sword C Dark Iron Sword; Cool Steel Tier Weapon S+ Freedom-Sworn; Favonius Sword; Xiphos’ Moonlight S Fleuve Cendre Ferryman; Sapwood Blade; Sacrificial Sword A Key of Khaj-Nisut; Primordial Jade Cutter B C Traveler’s Handy Sword

Claymore Tier List Genshin Impact

These are the rankings for the best claymore in Genshin Impact

Main DPS Sub DPS Support Tier Weapon S+ Beacon of the Reed Sea; Wolf-Fang; Redhorn Stonethresher; Serpent Spine; Song of Broken Pines S Skyward Pride; The Unfoged; Prototype Archaic; Whiteblind; Snow-Tombed Starsilver A Luxurious Sea-Lord; Akuomaru; Blackcliff Slasher; Mailed Flower; Skyrider Greatsword B Tidal Shadow; Talking Stick; The Bell; Rainslasher; Royal Greatsword; Lithic Blade; Debate Club C White Iron Greatsword; Ferrous Shadow; Bloddtainted Greatsword Tier Weapon S+ Beacon of the Reed Sea; Skyward Pride; Favonius Greatsword; Sacrificial Greatsword S Katsuragikiri Nagamasa; Wolf-Fang; Akuomaru A Mailed Flower; Luxurious Sea-Lord; Makhaira Aquamarine B Tidal Shadow; Portable Power Saw; Bloodtainted Greatsword; Lithic Blade; Rainslasher C Tier Weapon S+ Wolf-Fang; Song of Broken; Beacon of the Reed Sea; Favonius Greatsword S Forest Regalia; Sacrificial Greatsword; Makhaira Aquamarine A The Unforged; The Bell B Ferrous Shadow C

Polearms Tier List Genshin Impact

These are the rankings for the best polearms in Genshin Impact

Main DPS Sub DPS Support Tier Weapon S+ Engulfing Lightning; Staff of Homa; Primordial Jade Winged-Spear; Staff of the Scarlet Sands S Calamity Queller, Vortex Vanquisher, Skyward Spine, Deathmatch A Ballad of the Fjords; Wavebreaker’s Fin; Blackcliff Pole; Lithic Spear B Prospector’s Drill; Dragon’s Bane; Crescent Pike; Royal Spear; Prototype Starglitter; Dragonspine Spear C Halberd; White Tassel; Black Tassel Tier Weapon S+ Engulfing Lightning; Skwyard Spine; The Catch S Calamity Queller; Staff of Homa; Primordial Jade Winged-Spear; Staff of the Scarlet Sands; Favonius lance; Wavebreaker’s Fin A Ballad of the Fjords; Moonpiercer; Kitain Cross Spear; Missive Windspear; Dragon’s Bane; Deathmatch B Prospector’s Drill; Lithic Spear; Prototype Starglitter C Black Tassel Tier Weapon S+ Favonius Lance S Moonpiercer A Rightful Reward; Vortex Vanquisher; Missive Windspear; Staff of Homa; Black Tassel B c

Bow Tier List Genshin Impact

These are the rankings for the best bows in Genshin Impact

Main DPS Sub DPS Support Tier Weapon S+ The First Great Magic; Polar Star; Thundering Pulse; Skyward Harp S Hunter’s Bow; Aqua Simulacra; Amos’ Bow; Rust A Scion of the Blazing Sun; Hamayumi; Blackcliff Warbow; The Viridescent Hunt; Mouun’s Moon B Range Gauge; Ibis Piercer; Prototype Crescent; Raven Bow; Slingshot; King’s Squire C Mitternachts Waltz; Predator; Royal Bow; Compound Bow; Messenger; Sharpshotter’;s Oath Tier Weapon S+ Polar Star; Aqua Simulacra; Elegy for the End; Skyward Harp S Mouun’s Moon; The Stringless; Favonius Warbow; Fading Twilight; Sacrificial Bow A Alley Hunter B Song of Stillness; Range Gauge; Windblume Ode; King’s Squire C End of the Line; Raven Bow; Sharpshooter’s Oath Tier Weapon S+ Elegy for the End; Favonius Warbow S Sacrificial Bow A Fading Twilight B The Viridescent Hunt C Recurve Bow

Catalyst Tier List Genshin Impact

These are the rankings for the best catalyst in Genshin Impact