Genshin Impact: All Weapons Tier List (2024)

Genshin Impact has many weapons for players to choose from, which can be a bit overwhelming at times—knowing which weapons are the best and for what role is key to bringing out the greatest potential in all Genshin Impact characters.
Genshin Impact has a library of weapons that continues to grow with every update. This tier list will continue to update with each new weapon that is introduced. It will contain a section for each type of weapon to have its own tier list and a section for new weapons that have yet to be tested to see where they will rank.
This Genshin Impact weapons tier list will be split by weapon type and ideal roles they are best suited for, whether as a Main DPS, Sub DPS, or a Support weapon. There are five types of weapons, each with its own abilities and stats. These abilities are the main focus for sorting them by rank and role. The stronger the ability and the more characters the weapon can be paired with, the higher the weapon’s ranking will be assigned.
Some weapons may appear more than once, as any combination of Main DPS, Sub DPS, or Support, but will have a different rank based on their usefulness in that particular role.
Newest Weapons in Genshin Impact
The newest weapons in Genshin Impact are the following.
Weapon
Rarity
Type
Base ATK
2nd Stat
Passive Ability
Verdict
5 Star
Claymore
48
Crit Rate 4.8%
Increases ATK by 20% when party members obtain Elemental Shards from Crystalize reactions, the equipping character will gain 1 Seal, increasing Elemental Skill DMG by 18%. The Seal lasts for 15s and the equipper may have up to 2 Seals at once. All Seals will disappear 0.2s after their Elemental Skill deals DMG
Ultimate Overlord’s Mega Magic Sword
4 Star
Claymore
44
Energy Rechard 6.7%
ATK increase by 12%. Support from all Meluusines you’ve helped in Merusea Village fills character with strength. Based on the number of them you’ve helped, ATK increases up to an additional 12%
Sword Tier List Genshin Impact
These are the rankings for the best swords in Genshin Impact.
