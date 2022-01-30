How to craft Jet Balls in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Aside from the Origin Ball, the Jet Ball in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is undoubtedly the best new Poké Ball one can craft. The ball gives trainers the best possible odds of catching a flying or fast Pokémon — ultimately being an upgraded off-spring of the Wing Ball. As valued as it is, the item can only be crafted at workbenches once making your way through the main missions and getting the eighth Star Rank. You’ll then earn its recipe which consists of just three types of materials.

Trainers are required to have one Apricorn, two Sky Tumblestones, and two Iron Chunks in order to craft one Jet Ball. If you’re in Jubilife Village, you can actually buy the Apricorn and Sky Tumblestone directly from the town’s Craftworks. The Apricorn is practically dirty cheap, priced at just 40 Poké Dollars, while each Sky Tumblestone is offered for 100 Poké Dollars. Unfortunately, the Iron Chunks cannot be purchased, but you can take a short walk toward Obsidian Fieldlands to break black crystals (as shown below) with your Pokémon to get them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It should be said that it is probably wiser to find Sky Tumblestone out in the wild, as they typically come in bunches at no cost. You can obtain tens to hundreds of them when inside of various caves, like Obsidian Fieldlands’ Oreburrow Tunnel. When inside one, Sky Tumblestone can be found from breaking blue crystals which will instantly respawn once you exit and re-enter the area.

