How to craft TM 047 Endure in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet features a collection of TMs that can come in handy when you are on the brink of defeat. This is especially true for TM 047, Endure, an ability that allows its user to withstand any attack from an opponent. However, in order to have multiple Pokémon add it to their moveset, trainers will have to head over to a TM machine and sacrifice a few materials to obtain copies of Endures. This guide will examine how Endure is crafted and what its benefits are in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials needed to craft TM 047 Endure in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Numerous copies of Endure can be added to your bag fairly earlier in Scarlet and Violet. That is because the TM mainly requires three Scatterbug Powder. The item is one of the first you will likely gain when traveling near Los Platos, as it dropped when beating any of its nearby Scatterbugs. Additionally, trainers will also have to have at least 200 League Points. Once these resources are gathered, you can fast travel to any Pokémon Center’s TM machine to craft Endure.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We highly recommend using Endure when going up against powerful Gym Leaders and the Elite Four. The move lets your Pokémon survive the next attack upon it (no matter the move’s damage), ultimately leaving your monster with no less than one 1 HP. This makes the TM perfect when needing to buy to time or when avoiding the loss of the last Pokémon in your party.

That said, there are some drawbacks to this Normal-type ability. For one, it is likely to fail when used consecutively. Opposing Rock and Steel-types also have a slight chance of bypassing Endure, while it is guaranteed to have no effects against Ghost-type attacks. Thankfully, it is one of few TMs that can be given to almost any Pokémon, and you can expect some like Cubchoo and Meditite to learn it through leveling up.