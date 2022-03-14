How to farm the Funnelweb in Destiny 2

Funnelweb is an SMG introduced in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, and with the right perk combinations, it competes with one of the most powerful weapons in the game’s history: The Recluse. It doesn’t match Recluse — as very few things can — but it’s one of the most sought-after weapons in Destiny 2 for good reason.

Players everywhere are trying to get their hands on this new weapon, but farming Funnelweb is mostly a matter of luck at the moment. Currently, Funnelweb is a world drop, which means it’s only available from a few sources, and randomly, at that. It’s available in any Legendary Engram that drops from enemies throughout Destiny 2, so pick up every purple dodecahedron that appears and check the Postmaster whenever returning to the Tower to restock.

There are four other good ways to farm Funnelweb right now.