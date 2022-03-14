How to farm the Funnelweb in Destiny 2
To the spider the fly.
Funnelweb is an SMG introduced in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, and with the right perk combinations, it competes with one of the most powerful weapons in the game’s history: The Recluse. It doesn’t match Recluse — as very few things can — but it’s one of the most sought-after weapons in Destiny 2 for good reason.
Players everywhere are trying to get their hands on this new weapon, but farming Funnelweb is mostly a matter of luck at the moment. Currently, Funnelweb is a world drop, which means it’s only available from a few sources, and randomly, at that. It’s available in any Legendary Engram that drops from enemies throughout Destiny 2, so pick up every purple dodecahedron that appears and check the Postmaster whenever returning to the Tower to restock.
There are four other good ways to farm Funnelweb right now.
- Go to an area with high enemy density. Activities like Altars of Sorrow on the Moon, the Grasp of Avarice Dungeon, or the Wellspring activity on Savathun’s Throne World. More enemies means more chances of an engram to appear.
- Rank up the Gunsmith and open Gunsmith Packages. The Funnelweb exists in Banshee-44’s Reputation engram loot pool, so increasing rank with him through bounties and dismantling weapons gives more chances at Funnelweb.
- Decrypt Umbral and Prime Engrams at the Cryptarch. Both Umbral and Prime engrams can contain Funnelweb but the loot pools of both are quite large, so luck plays an even larger role here.
- Check with Banshee-44 and Xur regularly. Both Banshee and Xur have a rotating selection of Legendary weapons as part of their purchasable inventory. Funnelweb sometimes pops up as an option for purchase with a random, often not very good selection of perks. Both vendors have been known to offer god rolls, so check back often.