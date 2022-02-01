How to get additional crafting recipes in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

In total, Pokémon Legends: Arceus holds more than 40 crafting recipes players can use to unlock and make certain items. As things like Poké Balls to foods can play a key part in staying alive out in the wild, recipes become even more important than some realize. It isn’t said outright how to gather more of these recipes, but there are only a few ways to unlock them.

Jubilife Village’s Craftworks

Half of the recipes in the game will solely be tied to the Jublife Village’s Craftworks. Located across from Galaxy Hall, the store owner sells most of his recipes for 1,000 Poké Dollars, with some costing as high as 25,000 Poké Dollars. These recipes include those for remedies, foods, revives, and stat-based items. Although players may only spot a handful of these when they start the game, the owner’s menu will increase the further they get into the story.

Obtain Star Ranks

A player can be granted the most essential of items from filling out Pokédex entries and increasing their Star Rank. For each new Star Rank achieved, Captain Cyllene will reward trainers with either a new type of Poké Ball or potion, including Ultra Balls and Max Potions. However, this is the hardest method to acquire recipes, with it taking hundreds of battles and captures to reach the top of the ranks.

Recipes received by Requests

Side missions, or Requests, also give out recipes as rewards for completing them, but there aren’t too many that do. In total, there are only four that do; though, completionists may be eager to jump on these quests do to that fact. To help, here are all of the Requests that lend players recipes.

