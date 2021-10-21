How to get Moneda in Far Cry 6

Moneda is the currency you spend at Lola’s black market in Far Cry 6, and is great for getting rare materials like industrial circuits and industrial composite. Knowing how to get Moneda is important if you want to craft the best weapons and gear in Far Cry 6. To get Moneda, you need to do one of three things:

Complete special operations

Lola (who can be found at any of the three Guerrilla camps) not only demands Moneda in return for her black market goods, she also pays out Moneda for completing her special operations. There were two special operations available at the game’s launch – Mesozoico and Maceo – and, at the time of writing, one more has been unlocked, namely Cocodrilo. There are three more “Coming Soon” slots on the Special Operations screen, so we assume that three more time-locked special operations will appear over the coming weeks. Special operations award a lot of Moneda, but they’re difficult, and so are best attempted in co-op, which also results in bigger Moneda rewards.

Play Far Cry 6 in co-op

Speaking of co-op, completing missions in co-op also earns you a small amount of Moneda. Any mission listed in your journal seems to do it, so for example, capturing a military target gets you Moneda, but destroying an anti-air site doesn’t.

Play Weekly Insurgencies

Weekly Insurgencies are post-launch content for Far Cry 6 that you can play as soon as you complete the story campaign. The idea is that Castillo’s most loyal soldiers keep attempting to take Yara back, even after Libertad has toppled the regime, so every week there’s a new Insurgency to crush. Doing so will earn you Moneda.