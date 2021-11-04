How to get the Green Thumb achievement in Unpacking

The Green Thumb achievement in Unpacking is unlocked by finding a place for every plant. Although the game’s achievement list is hidden, this one in particular is impossible to miss if you’re playing through normally. Only players using the accessibility option to place items anywhere may end up coming short, which is what this guide is for.

This achievement can be unlocked in 2015, the game’s seventh level. For help with completing any of the prior levels, we have guides up on the site for 1997, 2004, 2007, 2010, and 2012, and 2013. There is also the aforementioned accessibility option for those that aren’t into the puzzle gameplay.

The plants will be found strewn about the living room, bathroom, kitchen, and bedroom already unpacked. To unlock the Green Thumb achievement, you just have to place the plants on any surface the normal puzzle gameplay would register as proper, meaning any elevated shelf or table.

The off-limits areas include:

Inside cabinets

The closet

Kitchen counter

On top of the fridge

If you want to keep better track of your plants, we recommend placing everything on the living room shelf underneath the windowsill. The achievement also unlocks the cactus sticker for use in the game’s photo mode. Keep in mind that the cactus from the previous level counts toward the achievement.