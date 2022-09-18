How to get the Spider-Gwen skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has arrived alongside plenty of new skins for players to obtain, and there is none as special and long-awaited as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s Spider-Gwen. The cosmetic features her same art style from the film as well as her futuristic black and white suit. Best of all, Spider-Gwen can be paired with a few of her dedicated accessories. Here’s how to unlock the character and all of her items in Fortnite.

How to unlock Spider-Gwen in Fortnite

The Marvel Series Spider-Gwen is a skin exclusive to the Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass, costing nine Battle Stars on Page 10. Players will need to own every other item on the page before being able to purchase Spider-Gwen, ultimately making her the pass’s final reward. Though, you can expect to earn other Spidey-themed goods while you work your way toward her. Page 10 even carries her own dedicated Banner Icon, Harvesting Tool, Emote, Loading Screen, and Glider.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Those chasing after Spider-Gwen will need to hurry. As a Battle Pass skin, the skin and the rest of its cosmetics will only be unlockable until Chapter 3 Season 4 ends on December 4. If you don’t think that’s enough time for you to earn the reward, you can use V-Bucks to purchase individual levels and Battle Stars. Either way, the Battle Pass is certainly worth completing. Aside from Spider-Gwen, it holds 14 other skins, such as the animated Lennox Rose and Brie Larson’s version of Paradigm.

Related: All vault locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Earning thousands of XP fast is the key to owning these cosmetics in just a matter of days, and you can certainly do so by completing the game’s Paradise and Weekly challenges. Paradise quests, like Rebooting computers, offer up to 32,000 XP upon completion, while every Weekly challenge can grant you 20,000 XP — which includes deploying a Port-a-Bunker and evolving EvoChrome weapons.