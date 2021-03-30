How to harvest a Wolf Fang, Boar Tusk, and three Chicken Feathers in Fortnite – Spire Challenges

Wolf Fang, Boar Tusk, and Chicken Feathers are all required for one of the Spire Challenges in Fortnite this week. This is as easy as tracking and hunting the animals, which boils down to knowing where on the map to go to find them.

We have two great spots that should get you all three animals, and all three resources that you need.

The first thing to do is head to Colossal Crops. Here you will find a pen with three boars on the south side side of the farm. You can easily kill them to get what you need in the form of Boar Tusk. It is easy to spot as all the items glow purple when they drop.

You can also find a lot of chickens in the area, just south of the pen. After that, make your way to Cluck’s house to the northwest of Lazy Lake. There are more chickens between here and Primal Lake, and at Primal Lake you should easily find three wolves to farm for Wolf Fang.

Once you have all three, finish up the remaining challenges (you can find links to them below) and then return to Raz at Colossal Crops.

All Tarana Shrine Challenges:

