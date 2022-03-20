How to play the Astrologer in Elden Ring – Best Strategies and Weapons

One of the best things about Elden Ring is the shear amount of customization one has when deciding how to build their character. The possibilities are endless, from hulking sword swipers, defensive shield users, to the extremely effective casting builds. In order to become a powerhouse of spell-flinging, players will generally want to enter the game as the Astrologer class. This allows them to tailor their journey towards utilizing the best sorcery spells in the game.

The Basics

Elden Ring mainly features two schools of magic that function similarly, but are based on two completely different stats. Sorcery is the typical fantasy magic, while Incantations have a paladin-esque flair that usually involves holy magic, curing, or even deadly dragon abilities. Sorcery, however, is where the Astrologer truly shines because it naturally starts with high values in the two most important stats to wield it – Intelligence and Mind. Here are the starting stats for the Astrologer:

Vigor – 9

Mind – 15

Endurance – 9

Strength – 8

Dexterity – 12

Intelligence – 16

Faith – 7

Arcane -9

The Astrologer also starts with two useful sorceries for the early hours of the game – Glintstone Pebble (spammable single target spell) and Glintstone Arc (spammable multi-target spell). This class will most always want to focus on having a strong staff equipped, but can utilize an off-hand weapon that scales with Intellect for some melee jabs in a pinch.

Building An Astrologer

How one builds their Astrologer is entirely up to them, but there is a newcomer friendly build that is easily accessible. It will provide hours of fun in the early game and can absolutely decimate bosses in seconds if one takes the time to explore and level up. It will slowly start to fall out of being an instant win as fight challenge increases and bosses become more nimble and aggressive, but it retains a high-risk, high-reward playstyle that can continue to destroy the biggest enemies when a window of opportunity opens up in the fight.

The first rule of spell-casting builds is to pump points into Intelligence. This stat will increase the damage of spells and allow use of newly obtained spells and staves. The Astrologer is a glass cannon in the beginning, so don’t ignore the Vigor stat as well. This will increase HP to avoid being one shot. Finally, put a point into Mind every few levels as well to increase FP, allowing for more spell casts before having to use flasks. Speaking of which, Astrologers will generally want to have a 2:1 ratio in favor of Flasks of Cerulean Tears over Flasks of Crimson Tears to maintain FP throughout a fight.

Early Game

Before becoming a beam of destruction, players will generally want to make it their number one priority to obtain the Meteorite Staff as early as possible. This staff has low stat requirements and comes with S-tier Intelligence scaling, meaning it will do a lot of damage as Intelligence increases. It also has the added function of improving gravity magic. Nearby its location is an amazing gravity spell called Rock Sling. Utilizing both of these against bosses will be very effective for most of the early bosses. Enemy AI in the beginning also seems to have trouble with dodging Magic Glintblade spam, which can be purchased from the greatest pope ever at the Church of Vows.

The Boss Destroyer

The real fun of spellcasting comes in the form of the “meme beam” spell Comet Azur. Acquiring this will likely be possible once leveled up to challenge the more mid-game areas, but having 60 intelligence is required. After obtaining it, players can undergo a few more trips to put together the means to make it absolutely wreck bosses.

There is a spell called Terra Magicus that puts a down a rune to increase spell damage while standing in it. This can be obtained by defeating the Crystalian duo bosses at the end of the Academy Crystal Cave mini-dungeon just west of the Raya Lucaria Acemdy.

Next, players need to mix the Flask of Wonderous Physick that brings this all together. The necessary tears are the Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear acquired form defeating the Erdtree Avatar boss at the Minor Erdtree northwest of the Church of Vows. This will increase magic damage for a brief time. The other item is the Cerulean Hidden Tear, which eliminates FP consumption for 10 seconds. This can be obtained by defeating the Ulcerated Tree Spirit boss at the Minor Erdtree in northwest Mt. Gelmir, near Volcano Manor.

The best end-game staff for Astrologers is likely a fully-upgraded Lusat’s Glintstone Staff. Getting this to +5 will give it S-tier Intelligence scaling and start to outperform the Meteor Staff, with the added bonus of increasing spell damage at the expense of higher FP costs.

This should be enough to begin the boss destruction. In most fights, the player just needs to open by putting down Terra Magicus and then immediately chugging their Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear/Cerulean Hidden Tear mixed Flask of Wonderous Physick. Quickly target the boss after and cast Comet Azur and watch it melt the enemy in seconds. Be sure to hold down the button so Comet Azur channels continuously.

As the game progresses, players may need to distract bosses with an Ashen Summon and wait for a window to use this combo while flinging other spells. Completing Ranni’s questline will also eventually allow access to the Azure Glintstone Helm, which increases the damage of Comet Azur.

Late game bosses will also take a lot of damage from Stars of Ruin, a spell obtained by completing the Sorceress Sellen quest chain. Casting this spell while running away and keeping distance will often be a good strategy, especially against one of the hardest bosses, Melenia.

Endless Possibilites

There are endless possibilities when it comes to builds in Elden Ring. This is just one of the best ways to overcome bosses as an Astrologer and easy to pick up for new players. Part of the fun in this game is experimenting and exploring to discover new ways to overcome challenges, so there are likely even more ways to have fun while flinging spells around, raining destruction upon bosses and enemies.