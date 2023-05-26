Apogek Shrine is one of the optional locations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, where players can complete the “Wings on the Wind” challenge. This is one of the simpler shrines in Tears of the Kingdom, as it involves using gravity, Zonai Wings, and timing to clear large gaps to claim the precious booty at the end of the dungeon.

How To Find Apogek Shrine In The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Apogek Shrine is southwest of Zora’s Domain, as seen in the map above. Check out our guide on finding Prince Sidon in Tears of the Kingdom to learn more about the area. The shrine is just south of Ja’Abu Ridge and can be found beneath a massive black stone outcropping, as shown in the image below.

Approach Apogek Shrine and activate the front door to create the entrance. This will turn it into a fast travel point on the map if you want to rest up and return later. There is no combat in the Apogek Shrine, but there is a chance of falling to your death, so make sure you’re at full health before attempting it.

How To Complete The First Area In Apogek Shrine In The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The first room in Apogek Shrine is simple: there is a metal ball on your side of the room and you need to put it in a hole on the other side. The problem is there’s a massive gorge splitting the room in two. Luckily, Zonai Wings are sitting nearby, and a ramp is in the center of the room.

To complete this part of the Apokgek Shrine, use Ultrahand to attach the metal ball to a Zonai Wing, place it on the slope part of the ramp, and jump on it as it descends. The Zonai Wing will soar to the other side of the room. Then, you can unattach the metal ball and put it in the hole to open the door to the next area.

How To Complete The Second Area In Apogek Shrine In The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The second area of the Apogek Shrine is a little more complicated. Like the first room, it has ramps, Zonai Wings, and a massive gap in the center of the room. Unfortunately, the gap is too big to carry Link across via gravity alone. Fortunately, four Zonai Fans are also in the room, which can help you solve the puzzle and reach the other side.

But first, there’s a chest on the left side of the chamber up a set of block stars. The last step is too big for Link to climb, but you can grab a Zonai Fan, flip it onto its back, hit it, and jump with the paraglider to reach the chest containing a Strong Zonite Spear. Check out the screenshot above if you’re unclear about where to place the fan.

Once you’re ready to continue, grab one of the Zonai Wings in the area and attack two Zonai Fans to the back. Put the contraption halfway down the ramp, whack the fans, and you’ll be propelled across the gap, where you can claim the prize and complete the Apogek Shrine.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

