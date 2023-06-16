Tears of the Kingdom: How to Find the Fierce Deity Armor Set and Sword

Of the 36 armor sets in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, few are as fearsome as the Fierce Deity set. Veterans of the series will remember it as the absolutely broken, boss-melting secret Mask from Majora’s Mask. It was so powerful you could only use it in boss rooms, and nothing in its source material could stand more than a few minutes in its presence. It, alongside the Fierce Deity Sword, will turn the latest Link into a powerhouse, and not only does it look great, but it provides solid defenses too. Here’s how to get it all.

How to Get the Fierce Deity Armor and Sword in Tears of the Kingdom

Getting the Fierce Deity set is tied directly to acquiring the Sword, as the door guarding the weapon won’t open until you can brandish the armor before it. You can start your quest for this legendary armor by visiting Cephla Lake Cave and collecting the Ember Trousers. You’ll need to complete a short quest from two Hylians outside the cave, and once you have the Ember leggings, you can start the Misko’s Treasure: The Fierce Deity Armor.

How to Get the Fierce Deity Mask in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the headpiece of the Fierce Deity set, you’re headed to Skull Lake northeast of Death Mountain. Instead of diving through the chasm, once again you’ll be going down the shaft extending from the skull’s right eye socket.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Swim out of the water at the bottom of the pit and run past all the Bokoblin skeletons that appear until you come to a dead end. Break the weak rocks nearby, and you’ll eventually reach a chamber with the treasure chest sitting atop a large rocky outcropping.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s also a Stalnox boss in this room that you can defeat if you so choose, but if all you’re here for are the Mask, grab it and go.

How to get the Fierce Deity Armor in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

Getting your hands on the Fierce Deity chest piece is either the easiest task in the quest or the hardest. You’ll be heading to the Akkala Citadel Ruins, almost directly north of Zora’s Domain, southeast of the South Akkala Stable, and easily accessible if you’ve unlocked the Upland Zorana or Ulri Mountain Skyview Towers.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However you get there, the big threat here is the Gloom Hands that spawn all hours of the day. I can say without shame that the first time I came to these ruins, I saw the hands appear and quickly turned tail. Thankfully, getting the Fierce Deity Armor here is a quick in and out.

Look north from the Domizuin Shrine and enter the ruins to your left. Keep headed left until you see tattered red carpet, then hand a hard left. You’ll come to a dead end, but there will be a hole in the wall nearby.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Crouch to get through the opening, fall down into the Akkala Citadel Ruins Summit Cave, and collect the armor.

Where to Find the Fierce Deity Boots in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Boots for the Fierce Deity Set are oddly situated in one of the game’s starting areas. Near the western edge of Hyrule Field, just north of Mount Daphnes, is a large tree stump jutting out of a lake. Use the Mount to get above the top of the stump and glide over to it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jump all the way to the bottom of the pit and head south. You’ll see some vines blocking your path and beyond them, more roots for you to climb. At the top of the root system, a short hallway leads to the first treasure chest.

How to Get the Fierce Deity Sword in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the full armor set in hand, return to Cephla Lake Cave fully decked in Fierce Deity gear, then simply walk into the main treasure chest chamber. The stone barrier guarding the chest with the Sword will open, and you can claim the weapon for your own.