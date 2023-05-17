Tears of the Kingdom players return to Hyrule with a less-than-glamourous set of weapons. For most, the first few hours of gameplay after leaving the Great Sky Island is spent with a stick fused to a rock. However, players who want the best weapons possible when getting started in TotK won’t have to go very far, as there is a stash of Royal Guard weapons is just a glider ride away from Lookout Landing.

Royal Guard weapons are some of the best in both Tears of the Kingdom and its prequel. With stats ranging from 15 to 70, this set is exactly what players need – even if it’s as decayed as other weapons populating Hyrule. Here is how to find the Royal Guard armor only a few hours into The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get the Best Weapons in Tears of the Kingdom Early

Screenshot via Gamepur

In order to get some of the best weapons in Tears of the Kingdom at the beginning of the game, players will first need to go to the Hyrule Castle Sanctum. To do this, you will need to first unlock the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower, and obtain the glider from Purah.

While the Hyrule Castle Sanctum is a sinister late-game location, it doesn’t pose any danger to players if they sneak into it right after starting the game. Doing so takes a few Energizing Elixirs or Stamina restoring foods, and a brief trip from the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower.

Once inside, players will find this Tears of the Kingdom location doesn’t have any enemies lurking around. Because of this, you can explore the space freely, and locate the many chests and weapons scattered throughout the Sanctum.

Where to find the Royal Guard weapons early in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot via Gamepur

Players can find Royal Guard Weapons on all floors of the Hyrule Castle Sanctum in Tears of the Kingdom.

After arriving at Floor 1 of the sanctum, players will find weapons inside the throne room on the upper floors. This included a Royal Guard Bow at Level 50, a Royal Guard Shield at Level 70, and a Royal Guard Claymore at level 32 all on the ground near the broken pillars up the stairs to the right of the throne.

Additionally, if you climb the building and explore the spires on the levels above the throne room, Tears of the Kingdom players can also locate a second bow, A Royal Guard’s Sword at level 22, and a Royal Guard’s Spear at level 15. Basic Royal weapons were also found inside several chest tucked inside the Hyrule Castle Sanctum staircases in the main throne room.

Will the Royal Guard Weapons in Hyrule Castle Respawn?

While we are currently in the process of testing this, the assumption is that yes, they will respawn with each new Blood Moon in Tears of the Kingdom.

Any weapons not inside chests respawn during the Blood Moon, alongside plants, ore, and monsters scattered throughout the regions of Hyrule

With the high-level weapons early in the game, players will be able to tackle most challenges they come across. However, it is important to note that at a point in the main storyline, this location will no longer be safe to enter, as it becomes infested with enemies and boss battles. Because of this, players should take advantage of and farm weapons from this location as early as possible during their playthrough of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

