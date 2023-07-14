Tears of the Kingdom – Where to Find All Lynels

Lynels are one of the toughest non-boss enemies in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Depending on your gear, heart and stamina values, and ability to dodge, parry, or generally avoid being hit, they can be harder than even the Sage temple bosses. You will, however, want to know where to find as many Lynels as possible, because you won’t find many better Fuse and cooking materials, plus they wield probably the best Bows in the game. In this guide, we’ll show you where each Lynel of each type lives in Hyrule, and even in the hell world that is the Depths.

Every Lynel Location in Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom

Thankfully, there are no Lynels on the sky islands, as both you and they need plenty of space to properly duke it out. The ones in Hyrule Kingdom are easier than those in the Depths, with some Depths Lynels clad in heavy rock armor you’ll need to destroy to fight them properly. Regardless of where you fight them, Lynels come in the same three varieties: Red-maned (the easiest), Blue-maned (medium difficulty), and White-maned (the toughest). The harder they are to kill, the better the loot they drop, and we’ll list them by their type, starting with Red-maned.

All Surface Red-maned Lynel Locations in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

Red Lynel Location How to Reach North Akkala Valley



Coordinates: 3766, 2907, 0039 Travel west from the East Akkala Stable or

glide north from the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower.

The field with the Lynel is just south of the Deep Akkala

map marker and southeast of Rok Woods. Northeast Lake Illumeni



Coordinates: -3400, 0031, 0095 Travel north from Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower,

and you’ll find the Lynel just to the west of the

Zelda and Sonia Geoglyph. West Hyrule Plains



Coordinates: 1559, 0145, 0109 Travel due south from the New Serenne Stable

and the Where Am I? geoglyph. You’ll find the

Lynel in a field north of the river delta. Upland Lindor



Coordinates: -2164, 1530, 0217 You don’t even need to use the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower

for this Lynel. Simply use the Tower as a starting point

and head northwest down into the open field.

All Surface Blue-maned Lynel Locations in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

Blue Lynel Location How to Reach Lanayru Heights



Coordinates: 2671, -0940, 0226 Glide west from the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower

or travel east from Kakariko Village. The field with

the Lynel is north of the waterway. Rabia Plain



Coordinates: 2505, -0591, 0122 Travel northwest of the Lanayru Heights Lynel,

then guide down into the plains below. The Lynel will be

wandering the middle of the open field. Southern Lanayru Wetlands



Coordinates: 1999. -0310, 0009 Travel either northwest of the Rabia Plain Lynel,

southeast of the Jonsau Shrine, or almost directly north

from Kakariko Village. The Lynel is wandering the shallows

south of Kinean Island. Harfin Valley



Coordinates: 0151, -3317, 0070 Travel west from Highland Stable or the Utsushok Shrine

or glide south from the Pola Foothills Skyview Tower.

The Lynel wanders the forested fields on the road

leading west from the stable. Nautelle Wetlands



Coordinates: -0611, -3848, 0050 Head south of Lake Hylia, or southwest of the Harfin Valley

blue Lynel. The wetlands are also just to the northwest of the

Faron Sea map marker: the small body of water

at the south of the Faron Grasslands. Stalry Plateau



Coordinates: -1526, -2715, 0153 Glide southeast from the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower,

and east the Lightning Gleeok you’ll pass along the way.

You’ll see the Kitawak Shrine to the south and a large

stone pillar jutting out of the ground north of the

Lynel’s prowling grounds. Hebra West Summit



Coordinates: -4522, 2681, 0228 Glide northwest of Rospro Pass Skyview Tower

to the southern tip of the Hebra West Summit,

a frigid area covered with snow. The Tauyosipun

Shrine is also just north of the Lynel’s hunting grounds.

All Surface White-maned Lynel Locations in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

White Lynel Location How to Reach Ukuku Plains



Coordinates: 3873, 0958, 0248 Travel northwest from Zora’s Domain, or directly north

from the Ihen-a Shrine and Ploymus Mountain. The

Lynel wanders the plains beyond the trees near the

south cliffside. Kamah Plateau



Coordinates: 1478, -3067, 0203 The easiest way to this Lynel is via the Rabella Wetlands

Skyview Tower. Head into the sky and travel east by southeast

past and to the north of the large body of water. The Lynel

wanders on a raised, green plain. Risoka Snowfield



Coordinates: -4475, -0976, 0508 The quickest way to this White-maned Lynel is to travel to the

Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower and glide northwest.

There’s also the Otutsum Shrine to the north of the Lynel’s

location, if you need an easy checkpoint for later. Tabantha Hills



Coordinates: -2818, 1836, 0307 You can either travel east along the road from Rito Village

or northeast from the Oromuwak Shrine to reach this Lynel.

Either way, you’ll be doing a bit of climbing, but nothing terrible.

Every Lynel Location in the Depths in Tears of the Kingdom

The Depths plays host to about as many Lynels as the surface does, but the catch is, many of them are clad in stone armor that you need to break with either blunt weapons or Bomb Flowers (can be attached to arrows). Thankfully, Nintendo was uncharacteristically kind and almost all of them are in close proximity to a Lightroot, giving you the ability to actually see your surroundings as you fight. Additionally, Depths Lynel damage is technically lower than their surface counterparts, but to make up for it, they deal Gloom damage, so bring plenty of Gloom recovery food and resistant gear.

All Depths Red-maned Lynel Locations in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

Red Lynel Location How to Reach Stakijat Lightroot



Coordinates: 0255, -1176, -0471 From the Hyrule Field Chasm, travel southeast. You’ll

pass a Frox on your way to the Lightroot, and the Lynel is almost

directly south of it, near the cavern wall.

All Depths Blue-maned Lynel Locations in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

Blue Lynel Location How to Reach Anonisik Lightroot



Coordinates: 2595, 1147, -0597 If you descend the South Akkala Plains Chasm and head

southwest, then turn directly north at the corner on your right.

You’ll likely pass an Obisidan Frox on your way up,

and the Lynel is just south of the root. Gedihcayam Lightroot



Coordinates: 3147, 1694, -0650 You’ll find the Lightroot northwest of the South Akkala

Plains Chasm, and just as you enter the superheated

lava section of the Eldin region. The Lynel is southeast of

the root is outside the heated zone, but you might run into it

during the fight, so come with flame-resistant armor.

All Depths White-maned Lynel Locations in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hyrule Castle Chasm



Coordinates: -0241, 0796, -1090 Deep below Hyrule Castle, in the Gloom Approach,

is an arena with a Gloom-corrupted White-maned Lynel.

You’ll pass a cave with Horriblins before reaching the arena. Mu-ustust Lightroot



Coordinates: -1423, -1266, -0485 Find the Lightroot in the south-central portion

of the Depths, northwest of the Great Abandoned Central

Mine. The Lynel wanders just north of the Lightroot. Kimakarut Lightroot



Coordinates: -2790, -2248, -0482 West-southwest of the Great Abandoned Central Mine,

and northwest of the East Gerudo Chasm, is the Lightroot,

itself atop a high rock formation. The Lynel is

just east of the Lightroot itself. Muihcoro Lightroot



Coordinates: -1584, 2537, -0684 In the northwest section of the Depths,

beneath the Tabantha Tundra, northwest

of the Elma Knolls Chasm is the Lightroot you want.

The Lynel is southeast of the root, so you may see it

before you light up the place. Kohsustu Lightroot



Coordinates: 0477, -3425, -0500 In the Depths below the Highland Stable, and

directly east of where you’d find the Harfin Field

Lynel on the surface, is an armored White one surrounded

by an underwater lake. It’s also west-by-southwest of the Lightroot. U-u-ujoj Lightroot



Coordinates: 1582, -3516, -0512 Directly east of the Kohsustu Lightroot, and west of

the Abandoned Lurelin Mine (and around a turn

in the cavern), you’ll find this Lynel wandering about a

large patch of Gloom on the ground. Sohse Lightroot



Coordinates: 1751, -1941, -0463 Directly south of the Abandoned Kakariko Mine and

the East Hill Chasm, is another armored White Lynel. If

you pick up the Sohse Lightroot, head east through a

small tunnel to find the Lynel wandering a nearby plain. Uihoke Lightroot



Coordinates: 1033, 1138, -0474 Find the Lightroot directly south of the Minshi Woods

Chasm near the Korok Grove. The Lynel is a short ways

south of the root Ui-ihcoj Lightroot



Coordinates: 4238, 2744, -0576 There’s no easy way to reach this Lightroot, but

the fastest might be by diving into the East Akkala Plains

Chasm and travelling north. You might run into the Lynel

on the way, as it wander to the south of the root.

Special mention goes to the Floating Colosseum (coordinates -1149, -1261, -0499) near the center of the Depths.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There, you need to fight a Red-maned Lynel, then a Blue-maned, then White-maned, then Silver-maned, and finally armored Silver-maned.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: T ears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

