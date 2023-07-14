Tears of the Kingdom – Where to Find All Lynels
Lynels are the most powerful non-boss monsters in Tears of the Kingdom, and also the source of some of the game’s best Fuse materials. Here’s where to find them all.
Lynels are one of the toughest non-boss enemies in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Depending on your gear, heart and stamina values, and ability to dodge, parry, or generally avoid being hit, they can be harder than even the Sage temple bosses. You will, however, want to know where to find as many Lynels as possible, because you won’t find many better Fuse and cooking materials, plus they wield probably the best Bows in the game. In this guide, we’ll show you where each Lynel of each type lives in Hyrule, and even in the hell world that is the Depths.
Related: Tears of the Kingdom – Master Sword Damage & Best Fuse Items
Every Lynel Location in Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom
Thankfully, there are no Lynels on the sky islands, as both you and they need plenty of space to properly duke it out. The ones in Hyrule Kingdom are easier than those in the Depths, with some Depths Lynels clad in heavy rock armor you’ll need to destroy to fight them properly. Regardless of where you fight them, Lynels come in the same three varieties: Red-maned (the easiest), Blue-maned (medium difficulty), and White-maned (the toughest). The harder they are to kill, the better the loot they drop, and we’ll list them by their type, starting with Red-maned.
All Surface Red-maned Lynel Locations in Tears of the Kingdom
|Red Lynel Location
|How to Reach
|North Akkala Valley
Coordinates: 3766, 2907, 0039
|Travel west from the East Akkala Stable or
glide north from the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower.
The field with the Lynel is just south of the Deep Akkala
map marker and southeast of Rok Woods.
|Northeast Lake Illumeni
Coordinates: -3400, 0031, 0095
|Travel north from Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower,
and you’ll find the Lynel just to the west of the
Zelda and Sonia Geoglyph.
|West Hyrule Plains
Coordinates: 1559, 0145, 0109
|Travel due south from the New Serenne Stable
and the Where Am I? geoglyph. You’ll find the
Lynel in a field north of the river delta.
|Upland Lindor
Coordinates: -2164, 1530, 0217
|You don’t even need to use the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower
for this Lynel. Simply use the Tower as a starting point
and head northwest down into the open field.
All Surface Blue-maned Lynel Locations in Tears of the Kingdom
|Blue Lynel Location
|How to Reach
|Lanayru Heights
Coordinates: 2671, -0940, 0226
|Glide west from the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower
or travel east from Kakariko Village. The field with
the Lynel is north of the waterway.
|Rabia Plain
Coordinates: 2505, -0591, 0122
|Travel northwest of the Lanayru Heights Lynel,
then guide down into the plains below. The Lynel will be
wandering the middle of the open field.
|Southern Lanayru Wetlands
Coordinates: 1999. -0310, 0009
|Travel either northwest of the Rabia Plain Lynel,
southeast of the Jonsau Shrine, or almost directly north
from Kakariko Village. The Lynel is wandering the shallows
south of Kinean Island.
|Harfin Valley
Coordinates: 0151, -3317, 0070
|Travel west from Highland Stable or the Utsushok Shrine
or glide south from the Pola Foothills Skyview Tower.
The Lynel wanders the forested fields on the road
leading west from the stable.
|Nautelle Wetlands
Coordinates: -0611, -3848, 0050
|Head south of Lake Hylia, or southwest of the Harfin Valley
blue Lynel. The wetlands are also just to the northwest of the
Faron Sea map marker: the small body of water
at the south of the Faron Grasslands.
|Stalry Plateau
Coordinates: -1526, -2715, 0153
|Glide southeast from the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower,
and east the Lightning Gleeok you’ll pass along the way.
You’ll see the Kitawak Shrine to the south and a large
stone pillar jutting out of the ground north of the
Lynel’s prowling grounds.
|Hebra West Summit
Coordinates: -4522, 2681, 0228
|Glide northwest of Rospro Pass Skyview Tower
to the southern tip of the Hebra West Summit,
a frigid area covered with snow. The Tauyosipun
Shrine is also just north of the Lynel’s hunting grounds.
All Surface White-maned Lynel Locations in Tears of the Kingdom
|White Lynel Location
|How to Reach
|Ukuku Plains
Coordinates: 3873, 0958, 0248
|Travel northwest from Zora’s Domain, or directly north
from the Ihen-a Shrine and Ploymus Mountain. The
Lynel wanders the plains beyond the trees near the
south cliffside.
|Kamah Plateau
Coordinates: 1478, -3067, 0203
|The easiest way to this Lynel is via the Rabella Wetlands
Skyview Tower. Head into the sky and travel east by southeast
past and to the north of the large body of water. The Lynel
wanders on a raised, green plain.
|Risoka Snowfield
Coordinates: -4475, -0976, 0508
|The quickest way to this White-maned Lynel is to travel to the
Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower and glide northwest.
There’s also the Otutsum Shrine to the north of the Lynel’s
location, if you need an easy checkpoint for later.
|Tabantha Hills
Coordinates: -2818, 1836, 0307
|You can either travel east along the road from Rito Village
or northeast from the Oromuwak Shrine to reach this Lynel.
Either way, you’ll be doing a bit of climbing, but nothing terrible.
Every Lynel Location in the Depths in Tears of the Kingdom
The Depths plays host to about as many Lynels as the surface does, but the catch is, many of them are clad in stone armor that you need to break with either blunt weapons or Bomb Flowers (can be attached to arrows). Thankfully, Nintendo was uncharacteristically kind and almost all of them are in close proximity to a Lightroot, giving you the ability to actually see your surroundings as you fight. Additionally, Depths Lynel damage is technically lower than their surface counterparts, but to make up for it, they deal Gloom damage, so bring plenty of Gloom recovery food and resistant gear.
All Depths Red-maned Lynel Locations in Tears of the Kingdom
|Red Lynel Location
|How to Reach
|Stakijat Lightroot
Coordinates: 0255, -1176, -0471
|From the Hyrule Field Chasm, travel southeast. You’ll
pass a Frox on your way to the Lightroot, and the Lynel is almost
directly south of it, near the cavern wall.
All Depths Blue-maned Lynel Locations in Tears of the Kingdom
|Blue Lynel Location
|How to Reach
|Anonisik Lightroot
Coordinates: 2595, 1147, -0597
|If you descend the South Akkala Plains Chasm and head
southwest, then turn directly north at the corner on your right.
You’ll likely pass an Obisidan Frox on your way up,
and the Lynel is just south of the root.
|Gedihcayam Lightroot
Coordinates: 3147, 1694, -0650
|You’ll find the Lightroot northwest of the South Akkala
Plains Chasm, and just as you enter the superheated
lava section of the Eldin region. The Lynel is southeast of
the root is outside the heated zone, but you might run into it
during the fight, so come with flame-resistant armor.
All Depths White-maned Lynel Locations in Tears of the Kingdom
|Hyrule Castle Chasm
Coordinates: -0241, 0796, -1090
|Deep below Hyrule Castle, in the Gloom Approach,
is an arena with a Gloom-corrupted White-maned Lynel.
You’ll pass a cave with Horriblins before reaching the arena.
|Mu-ustust Lightroot
Coordinates: -1423, -1266, -0485
|Find the Lightroot in the south-central portion
of the Depths, northwest of the Great Abandoned Central
Mine. The Lynel wanders just north of the Lightroot.
|Kimakarut Lightroot
Coordinates: -2790, -2248, -0482
|West-southwest of the Great Abandoned Central Mine,
and northwest of the East Gerudo Chasm, is the Lightroot,
itself atop a high rock formation. The Lynel is
just east of the Lightroot itself.
|Muihcoro Lightroot
Coordinates: -1584, 2537, -0684
|In the northwest section of the Depths,
beneath the Tabantha Tundra, northwest
of the Elma Knolls Chasm is the Lightroot you want.
The Lynel is southeast of the root, so you may see it
before you light up the place.
|Kohsustu Lightroot
Coordinates: 0477, -3425, -0500
|In the Depths below the Highland Stable, and
directly east of where you’d find the Harfin Field
Lynel on the surface, is an armored White one surrounded
by an underwater lake. It’s also west-by-southwest of the Lightroot.
|U-u-ujoj Lightroot
Coordinates: 1582, -3516, -0512
|Directly east of the Kohsustu Lightroot, and west of
the Abandoned Lurelin Mine (and around a turn
in the cavern), you’ll find this Lynel wandering about a
large patch of Gloom on the ground.
|Sohse Lightroot
Coordinates: 1751, -1941, -0463
|Directly south of the Abandoned Kakariko Mine and
the East Hill Chasm, is another armored White Lynel. If
you pick up the Sohse Lightroot, head east through a
small tunnel to find the Lynel wandering a nearby plain.
|Uihoke Lightroot
Coordinates: 1033, 1138, -0474
|Find the Lightroot directly south of the Minshi Woods
Chasm near the Korok Grove. The Lynel is a short ways
south of the root
|Ui-ihcoj Lightroot
Coordinates: 4238, 2744, -0576
|There’s no easy way to reach this Lightroot, but
the fastest might be by diving into the East Akkala Plains
Chasm and travelling north. You might run into the Lynel
on the way, as it wander to the south of the root.
Special mention goes to the Floating Colosseum (coordinates -1149, -1261, -0499) near the center of the Depths.
There, you need to fight a Red-maned Lynel, then a Blue-maned, then White-maned, then Silver-maned, and finally armored Silver-maned.
And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: T ears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.
Tears of the Kingdom Complete Guide | Every Ability & How To Unlock Them | How to Get The Paraglider | How to Get & Use The Travel Medallion | All Armor Locations & Where to Find Them | All Construct Materials & Where to Find Them | All Shrine Locations & Strategies | How to Get More Heart Containers
Depths