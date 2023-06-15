Tears of the Kingdom – How To Beat a Silver Lynel Without Taking Damage

The enemies in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are not easy to take down. Many of the monsters you find while exploring the game are exceptionally difficult to take down, especially if you find yourself face-to-face with a Lynel, one of the toughest adversaries in Hyrule.

After some trial and error, we’ve been able to defeat the fabled Silver Lynel without taking any amount of damage. There are a few tricks you can use to achieve this, and it does take some practice. Here’s what you need to know about taking down a Silver Lynel and not taking any damage in Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find a Silver Lynel & Defeat It in TotK

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first step to this quest is preparing to fight against a Silver Lynel. These are the strongest versions of the creature, and preparation is key to effectively taking them down. Luckily, I found a good location to prepare, by making my way to the Utsushok Shrine, to the north of Lake of the Horse God, and east of Fural Plain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is an excellent location to go find a Silver Lynel, but before you charge into the fight, some preparation needs to be done. To the southeast of the Utsushok Shrine, there’s a Bokoblin camp, and I’ve discovered that the chest at this camp will also drop a Savage Lynel Bow, one of the better bows you can find in TotK. Clear out the camp, unlock the chest, and grab the bow before hunting down your prey.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, now that you have the bow, I also recommend making sure to prepare your melee weapons. You want to make sure a handful of your weapons have at least a fuse power of at least 40 or better.

The best way to achieve this is by combining some of your weaker ones with Silver Bokoblin horns, which have a fuse power of 31, making them perfect for this upcoming Silver Lynel fight in Tears of the Kingdom. I found it best to have at least three or four melee weapons with this amount of fuse power for this fight. It’s also critical to make sure you have a good number of arrows and Keese or Aerocuda Eyesballs. These are crucial to have in your inventory.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, the next step is to track down the Silver Lynel. Being close to the Utsushok Shrine, I found one wandering around the Kamah Plateau, to the north of Lakeside Stable. This is not the only location to find a Silver Lynel, as we can find one wandering around the Ukuku Plains north of Ploymus Mountain. Both locations are good, and they’re close to Shrines.

When you arrive, you can attack the Silver Lynel from the air or the ground. During my encounter, I found it best to attack from the ground, and I could get close enough to the creature in Tears of the Kingdom. When the Lynel notices you, it will take out its bow and attack you from a distance. Dodge the first barrage of arrows, switch to your Savage Lynel bow, and prepare your arrow with a Keese Eyeball. When you fire the shot, it should hopefully hit the Lynel on its horns, stunning it, and you can now mount it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This next bit is where those powerful fuse weapons with 40+ power come into play. Make sure to equip one of them while mounting the Lynel, and continually attack it until it bucks you off. I got a good number of hits, bringing its health down a good amount before I was knocked off.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, you repeat the process, using the Keese arrows to stun the Lynel and then mount it. However, this might not always work, which is where the practice comes into play. I recommend waiting until after the Lynel attacks at least once, dodging the attack, and then using the Keese arrow. This made it a lot easier to stun it each time, rather than trying to hit it when it charged at me, potentially missing and getting knocked out.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

