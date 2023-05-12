The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a variety of fruit that can be used for cooking different recipes or consuming for more health. They’re a valuable item to fill up your inventory and for you to go out of your way to find.

When taking damage in the game, players must replenish their energy meter by eating a cooked meal or an apple from a tree. However, these items are scattered throughout Hyrule, and tracking them down can take a bit of time. This guide covers where to find all fruit locations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

All Fruit In Tears of the Kingdom

The fruit you can find in Tears of the Kingdom is all over the place, and they will appear in multiple locations during your adventure. Whenever you see them on the ground, we highly encourage you to grab as many of them as you can, as you may never know when you need to use them in a cooking recipe to heal yourself in combat.

These are all of the fruit you can expect to find in Tears of the Kingdom, where you can find them, their many effects, and some of our favorite cooking recipes that use them.