Tears of the Kingdom – All Korok Seed Locations

Hyrule Kingdom is home to many creatures, and one of the more adorable ones is the Korok. These mythical creatures return to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and you’ll have the chance to track all of them down and add them to your collection.

Finding every Korok seed in Tears of the Kingdom will be a monumental task, and it will take you dozens of hours to find them in every corner of the game. However, it is essential to upgrading the storage of Link’s bag. This guide will cover how to unlock puzzles, complete mini-games, and finish world events to earn these helpful seeds.

Where to Find Every Korok Seed Location in Tears of the Kingdom

There are hundreds of Korok Seeds for you to find in Tears of the Kingdom. They will be hidden throughout the map, and tracking them down will be the real challenge. They will appear on Sky Islands, in Underground Caves, and specific regions throughout the world.

We’ll be breaking down where you can find the Korok Seeds in every location of the game, sorted by each region included on Hyrule’s map.

All Great Sky Island Korok Seed Locations in Tears of the Kingdom

There are where to find all Korok Seeds in the Great Sky Island region of Tears of the Kingdom.

Korok Seed Location Korok Seed Location Tips Korok Seed Location 1 You can find this Korok Seed in the ruins to the south of the Temple of Time. Explore the ruins, and you will see a flower seed teleporting around. Follow it to catch the Korok. Korok Seed Locations 2 & 3 You can find these two Korok seeds on the west side of the Great Sky Island. One Korok will be on the other side, and you’ll need to make a contraption to go across the wire using a hook and use the Ultrahand on the Korok with a backpack to set it next to you. Korok Seed Locations 4 & 5 These pair of Koroks are always away from each other. Similar to the previous one, you will need to make a cart with a Zorai Fan on it and put the Korok with a backpack inside the cart to make it to the other side. Korok Seed Location 6 This Korok Seed is hidden in the colder regions of Great Sky Island, close to the center. When you reach it, there will be a stone pile that you need to use the Ultrahand on and fit into the larger stone puzzle. Completing it summons the Korok. Korok Seed Location 7 This Korok Seed is similar to the previous one. You’ll need to use the Ultrahand ability on the stone puzzle and fit it into the correct location, summoning the Korok. Korok Seed Location 8 For this Seed, we recommend teleporting back to the Room of Awakening, and exiting this cave. When you reach the outside, and dive down to the Great Sky Island, take your Paraglider and aim for the island we’ve marked, and look for a tree at the center with rocks surrounding it. You will need to place a rock at the missing location in the pattern, summoning to Korok.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

