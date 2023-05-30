Tears of the Kingdom – All Legacy of the Rito Material Locations

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom encourages you to explore and seek out adventures with many of the characters you met during your journey. Returning to these characters is critical to uncover every hidden gem in the game, such as speaking with Teba in Rito Village to get the Legacy of the Rito side quest.

This is a quest we were able to grab after we had completed the Wind Temple, and Tulin was gifted Teba’s bow. He’s looking to make another Great Eagle Bow, and offered to make one for us as well, so long as we brought him all the materials he needed. Here’s what you need to know about finding all Legacy of the Rito Materials in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find Materials for Great Eagle Bow in Tears of the Kingdom

The Legacy of the Rito side quest appears after you completed the Wind Temple in TotK. Make sure you’ve completed this section of the game, and then you can find Teba at the top of Rito Village, who should be standing next to Tulin. Speak with him, and he’ll tell you about constructing another Great Eagle Bow and his offer to make you one as well.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you agree to gather the materials for the bow, there are three pieces you need to collect: a Swallow Bow, five bundles of wood, and three Diamonds. The bundles of wood are likely the easiest materials you need to find for this quest, but Diamonds and the Swallow Bow are much more difficult to track down in Tears of the Kingdom. We started with these to get them out of the way.

There are two ways we were able to track down Diamonds. The first, and likely more difficult method, is by destroying ore deposits everywhere in Tears of the Kingdom. There’s a small chance a Diamon can spawn after destroying an ore deposit, but because it is a rare gem, it’s extremely difficult for it to happen often.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The alternative method is to speak with the merchant in Goron City at coordinates 1645, 2446, and 0381. The merchant sells diamonds for 1,000 Rupees. Even though this is expensive, it’s a surefire way to find them whenever you need it while playing Tears of the Kingdom.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next step is to find a Swallow Bow. There are several hidden throughout Tears of the Kingdom, but the closest one to Rito Village is to the north of it, at Dronoc’s Pass. You can find this are to the west of Rospro Pass Skyview Tower. Head down the slope, and follow the road up from Dronoc’s Pass, and there will be a small hut at the end. Head inside the hut, and there is a Swallow Bow that you can take from Kaneli.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final material we need is five bundles of wood. Compared to the previous two items, this one is pretty straightforward. We can collect this by chopping down any tree we see in Tears of the Kingdom and then chopping the log that falls. After a few swings, the fallen log should have become a bundle of wood, and we picked this up off the ground to add to our inventory.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After we gathered up the three materials, we brought these back to Teba in Rito Village and showed him what we had acquired, and he was able to great the bow for us. The Great Eagle Bow does 28 damage, making it a decent bow to use while playing the game. When the bow breaks, we can return to Teba with the same materials, and he’ll be able to make another one for us.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

