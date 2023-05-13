Tears of the Kingdom – How to Find Tulin on Hebra South Summit

While you are working through the Tulin of Rito Village quest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Tulin goes missing. He departs from speaking with his father, the elder of Rito Village, Reba, and wants to help with some efforts to acquire more food for the village

Teba tells you to go and speak with another who was working with Tulin nearby named Harth. When you reach Harth, they tell you that Tulin has gone ahead somewhere on Hebra South Summit, but they don’t know the exact location. This guide shows you how to find Tulin on Hebra South Summit in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find Tulin on Hebra South Summit Cave in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

The way you track down Tulin is relatively simple, but narrowing down where you need to go is the really difficult part. You can speak with Harth who tells you that Tulin went ahead to Hebra South Summit Cave, which is northeast of the current location in Tears of the Kingdom.

You’ll be starting at Hebra Trailhead Lodge, and you need to go directly northeast of this position. This will put you between Hebra South Summit and Corvash Peak. You want to stay in the middle of these two locations and seek out the Hebrah South Summit Cave.

There will be a handful of enemies that you can encounter while exploring this area, and it’s extremely cold. If you’re wearing clothing that protects you from the Cold, this should be enough for you to survive, but it doesn’t hurt to have any food that will increase your Cold Resistance during this adventure in Tears of the Kingdom.

Finally, when you reach the cave, you’ll find Gesane, who was working with Tulin, and he’ll point you in the direction you need to go to find Tulin inside the cave. The hard part will be over, though, and you can now advance through the rest of the cave to find Tulin and continue your work to try and save Rito Village. Tulin is vital to this adventure, and you’ll embark to try and complete the Wind Temple in Tears of the Kingdom.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

