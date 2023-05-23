Tears of the Kingdom loves to send players out on scavenger hunts with little to no assistance. In trying to complete several side quests, you’ll struggle to find every last quest collectible in the vast maps (because now there are three) of Hyrule. Gerudo Town’s The Mysterious Eight follows The Heroines’ Secret in a questline to discover the identity of a legendary Gerudo hero. Still, completing this quest requires some orb hunting throughout the entire Gerudo Desert.

Here is everything you need to know about The Mysterious Eight in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Start The Mysterious Eight in Tears of the Kingdom

After finishing The Heroines’ Secret, speak to Rotana once again. She’ll be waiting in the room with the sand seals, looking at seven pillars. Upon talking with her, The Mysterious Eight sidequest entry will be added to the Adventure Log, and the hunt for the seven orbs will begin.

It’s a good idea to leave this quest until after the Sand Shroud is cleared. Some orbs can’t be grabbed until after having full access to Gerudo Town.

All Orbs Locations in The Mysterious Eight

This room is missing seven orbs — three are in the shelter, three are in Gerudo Town, and one is in Kara Kara Bazaar. Upon finding an orb, grab them with Ultrahand and take them back to the pillar room where Rotana is. Every time you bring her one, she will reward you with one Hydrofruit and ask that the orb be placed above the pillar that matches its shape.

The first orb — potentially the easiest to reach — lies on the floor across the shelter’s entrance. As you enter the shelter, walk forward and look to the right.

The second orb can be spotted on the top bunk bed of the Gerudo women’s bedrooms. A set of stairs nearby can be used to reach it. Instead of dragging it down with Ultrahand, climb up and pick up the ore crystals near it.

The third orb can be snatched from the shelter’s drinking room. Cross the shelter’s entrance adorned with multi-colored pieces of cloth. Then, look to the right and enter the room with a red-colored piece of cloth. Inside, spot the table where the orb lies. Note that this orb can’t be snatched until the sand shroud has been cleared. Until you do, the orb will serve as a backrest for a Gerudo woman at a gathering.

The fourth orb is to the right of Gerudo Town’s entrance. A little Gerudo girl, Dalia, will ask you to find a sand seal plushie in under two minutes in exchange for the orb. Once this sidequest is cleared, she’ll give up the orb.

The fifth orb is hidden in Gerudo Town’s exterior. Climb up the rooftops to spot a man hiding from the Gibdo below. Cross the wooden bridge and drop down to the area with wooden crates to get the orb.

The sixth orb can be found on top of the Gerudo throne room. Head outside the throne room and climb the rocks to the right without dropping to the ground. A pile of sand needs to be cleared out to access the orb. Use a Korok-Frond Guster to clear the sand and grab the orb with Ultrahand.

The seventh and final orb is a reward from another side quest in Kara Kara Bazaar: Lost in the Dunes. Once the mushroom near Kara Kara Bazaar is destroyed, speak with the men near the bazaar’s exit. One of them, Ponthos, has gotten lost. Find him nearby the Kara Kara Bazaar well, lead him toward the exit, and the orb shall be yours.

After going through this whole ordeal, Rotana will reward you with one Diamond.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

