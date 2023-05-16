Tears Of The Kingdom: How To Complete The Never-Ending Lecture Quest

The Zora Helm has returned in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, giving Link the final piece of awesome blue gear he needs to swim as swiftly as a fish. There are multiple armor pieces for you to track down, and one of them appears in The Never-Ending Lecture quest.

You won’t be able to dive into this quest immediately, though. There are a few things you need to do before you can unlock in Tears of the Kingdom, so make sure you’ve already done that before trying work on this quest, and unlock the Zora Helm.

How To Find The Zora Helm In The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Screenshot By Gamepur

You can’t take on The Never-Ending Lecture quest straight away. Instead, you need to complete the Water Temple in Tears of the Kingdom, which will also involve finding the Zora Armor, as you need it to reach the dungeon. You’ll return to Zora’s Domain afterward, where you can meet Yona, and she will give you the “A Token of Friendship” quest, where you will find the Zora Greaves. Once this is completed, Yona will tell you to go to the throne room, where you will meet two Zora’s named Khira and Chroma, who will give you The Never-Ending Lecture quest.

In order to find the Zora Helm, you need to return to Grand Scales Island, which is a floating sky island in the shape of a fish. You should have visited this island during the main Zora’s Domain questline. The best way to travel to Grand Scales Island is to fast travel to Igoshon Shrine, or to swim up the waterfall in the East Reservoir Lake, with both methods sending you to Wellspring Island. Once you’re there, dive off the eastern point of Wellspring Island, and you’ll reach Grand Scales Island.

Screenshot By Gamepur

Run to the tail section of Grand Scale Island and head to the eastern edge. If you maneuver the camera, you will see a cave entrance within the fish’s body. If you’re unsure of where to look, then use the screenshot above as a visual guide. Simply glide over to the cave, and inside, you’ll find a chest with the Zora Helm inside.

Screenshot By Gamepur

Like the Zora Armor and the Zora Greaves, the Zora Helm increases Link’s swimming speed. If you have all three pieces of the set equipped, then you will be able to blast through the water like a rocket, which is extremely helpful in a game that loves to cause Link to drown because his tiny stamina meter and slow backstroke ensure that he can’t make it to the shore on time.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

