Tears of the Kingdom – How to Complete White Goats Gone Missing

The White Goats Gone Missing side adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom puts Link together with Penn to figure out another mystery that might connect with Princess Zelda’s location. For those who are looking to gain more reputation with the Lucky Gazette, this is a must-find quest.

I was able to find the White Goats Gone Missing while exploring the many stables scattered throughout Hyrule. There are a few critical keys to completing this quest, and it might cause some difficulties for some players. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the White Goats Gone Missing side quest in Tears of the Kingdom.

All White Goats Gone Missing Quest Steps in TotK

The White Goats Gone Missing quest begins when you arrive at the Tabantha Bridge Stable. It’s a location you can find on the west side of the Tears of the Kingdom map, west of Hyrule Ridge. When you arrive, there will be an empty pen next to the stable, and Penn will be standing there. He informed me that the white goats that were previously here had vanished, and the goat keeper would be able to tell me where we might find them.

I spoke with the goat keeper, Chork, who will be next to Penn. He told us that he had been feeding the white goats precisely as Princess Zelda had told him using Hylian Pine Cones. Unfortunately, after feeding them, they spat the pine cones and began to race away, escaping their enclosure. Chork asked if we could track them down, but there weren’t too many leads to use beyond the Hylian Pine Cones for this Tears of the Kingdom quest.

How to Find Missing White Goats Location in Tears of the Kingdom

As I began to follow the first Hylian Pine Cones line, it turned out these created a pathway. These began to take me east of the Tabantha Bridge Stable, towards the Seres Scablands in Tears of the Kingdom. I followed the line of Hylian Pine Cones to their source: the missing White Goats.

All of them were clustered around the center of the Seres Scablands. However, finding them was not enough to complete this Tears of the Kingdom quest. I had to go into the middle of their herd and interact with the bottle they were standing around, and this prompted Chork to appear, thankful we found them.

It turned out that the goats were standing around the recipe Chork had been following from Princess Zelda, but he had been getting it wrong. He was not supposed to feed them whole pine cones but instead crush them. After realizing his mistake, he took his herd back to the horse stable, and Penn arrived shortly after, as he had for other Tears of the Kingdom side adventures involving Zelda.

Penn saw the whole thing, and we solved the case of the missing White Goats. Now that the case was over, he handed over our compensation for helping him out at the Lucky Gazette, and that was the end of this quest in Tears of the Kingdom. However, there are other quests to complete alongside Penn in the game, hidden at the other stables.

