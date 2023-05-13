Tears of the Kingdom – How to Cross Broken Rails

Tears of the Kingdom introduces many new mechanics for players to utilize in their adventures. The rail system, which can be exploited using the Ultrahand ability, is a testament to that. Early in the tutorial, players learn that this ability allows them to manipulate minecarts, add a fan to the back of these carts and use the rails available in the land to traverse from one sky island to another. However, not all paths are a clear shot, requiring some crafting thinking and fancy engineering.

Related: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Unfuse Items

How to Get Across Broken Rails in Tears of the Kingdom

Image by Gamepur

Crossing broken rails in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be tricky, but players can do it safely with the right tools and approach. While the standard minecart and fan formula might work in most cases, it’s not the most effective way to cross a broken rail.

To tackle this challenge, players must add a third element to their formula: the hook. With the hook, the minecart can be placed beneath the rails, which means only need one functioning rail is needed instead of two.

Fortunately, players can find most necessary items, including the hook, near the broken rail on the Great Sky Islands. The only missing item is the fan, but it can be spawned using a Zonai Device. Extra fans can be found in the Device Dispenser in exchange for Zonai Chargers or Constructor Horns.

Once players have gathered all the necessary materials, they can use Ultrahand to place the minecart at the beginning of the rail. They can then attach a propelling fan to the back of the minecart and add a hook at the center to prevent it from falling off.

After building the minecart, players should grab it with Ultrahand and hang it on the working rail. Then, they can hit it with a weapon, jump in, and watch as Link takes a train across the sky.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

Tears of the Kingdom Complete Guide | Every Ability & How To Unlock Them | How to Get The Paraglider | How to Get & Use The Travel Medallion | All Armor Locations & Where to Find Them | All Construct Materials & Where to Find Them | All Shrine Locations & Strategies | How to Get More Heart Containers