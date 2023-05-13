Tears of the Kingdom – How to Find Fourth Shrine on Great Sky Island

There are four Shrines that you need to find on the Great Sky Island in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You will need to complete these Shrines to proceed through the main story and make your way off this area to the greater world of Hyrule Kingdom.

The fourth Shrine is a tricky one to track down. However, you do have a direct method to find it, and it takes you back to the starting area of the Great Sky Island. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Fourth Shrine on Great Sky Island in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find The Fourth Shrine on the Great Sky Island

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Fourth Shrine on the Great Sky Island is located close to the starting area, where you can fast travel to the Room of Awakening. You’ll unlock the ability to fast travel at this point in Tears of the Kingdom, and then you can make your way through the tunnels. You don’t want to follow the path out of here. Instead, turn to the left, and there will be two large spinning wheels. Use the Recall ability on them, and you scale these objects.

You will need to make your way to the other side using the Recall ability, and the fourth Shrine is by the hole in the wall, which you can reach from the second wheel. This will lead to a cave, and you will find the Fourth Shrine, which is called the Nachoyah Shrine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Complete The Nachoyah Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

The Nachoyah Shrine is where you’ll learn how to control the Recall ability in Tears of the Kingdom. This is how you can force objects and items in the game to rewind in time. Each puzzle in this Shrine has to do with the Recall ability, with the first one you use it on a wooden boat, and you recall it through a waterfall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need to repeat this by having the boat go through a small bridge, and you can then reach the other side once you’re on top of the waterfall. This is all about getting the correct timing in Tears of the Kingdom, and it’s great practice for when you enter the open-world areas.

The final puzzle is difficult. Here, two clock-like arms will be moving around the door. The door only partially opens when the two hands are beside each other. What you have to do is wait until the two hands are next to each other, and then use the Recall ability to have them go both the same way and walk through the door while it’s open.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon reaching the final puzzle, this will conclude the Nachoyah Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom. This will mark the last Shrine on the Great Sky Island, and you can now begin the larger adventure in Hyrule Kingdom.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

