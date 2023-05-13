Tears of the Kingdom: How to Sneak Up On The Zora Kids

It seems like every great game has to have an annoying stealth section that brings it down, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is no exception. Only, in this case, the stealth section is actually a puzzle in disguise, as the player needs to think outside of the box to sneak up on some annoying kids to progress the Zora’s Domain storyline.

If the player follows the Regional Phenomena storyline and heads east to Lanayru, they must clean the sludge out of Zora’s Domain before heading off to find Prince Sidon. They will be sent to find Jiahato, who discovered a slab with information about finding a sky island. This will begin the Clues to the Sky Tears of the Kingdom quest, where the player must return to the throne room in Zora’s Domain and seek out the king.

How To Listen To The Kids In Zora’s Domain In Tears Of The Kingdom

Link must track down King Dorephon, but he has gone missing. The ones who know the king’s location are three Zora children named Tumbo, Keye, and Laruta. Unfortunately, if Link approaches them, they will stop talking, and the game will force the player to move to the edge of the room. Stealth doesn’t work here, but there is a conspicuous pool behind the kids that can be used for sneaking.

In order to reach the pool, head to the floor below and into the room with Sidon’s fiance. There is a Tears of the Kingdom stone tablet at the back of this room Link can interact with. Once you’ve moved south slightly, use the Ascend ability to shoot up into the ceiling. If you’re unsure of the exact positioning, use the screenshot above as a guide.

If the Ascend is performed correctly, Link will appear in the pool. You can then sneak up on the kids, and the “Listen” prompt will appear. Link can then eavesdrop and learn King Dorephon’s location, starting the next part of the quest.

The quest to sneak up on the kids is annoying initially, as the obvious solution doesn’t work. In truth, the solution is just another way for the developers to show off the cool new supernatural moves that Link can use in Tears of the Kingdom, as the player isn’t allowed to whack the kids with the blunt end of the Master Sword until they spill the beans.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

