Tears of the Kingdom – How to Fix Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower

The Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower is one of the several you need to track down in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to clear up the map. We were excited to track it down to unlock the northern region of Hyrule Kingdom and start adventuring at this location. However, there’s a small problem: it’s broken.

You won’t be able to unlock the front of the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower because something is preventing you from activating the top. In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this location is critical to clearing up the entire map, and there’s a quick way to repair the tower.

How to Unlock Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom

The top of Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower is blocked by one of the Zonai blocks that you regularly see throughout Tears of the Kingdom on the Sky Islands. This is a floating device that can remain suspended in the air without any battery power. Although useful if you want to fly around, it’s causing a problem here.

The best way to handle this situation is to find one of the nearby Zonai blocks lower to the ground and use the Ascend ability. Stand underneath one and use Ascend, catapulting you through the air, and you’ll land on top of them. This won’t get you to the top of the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom, but it gets you closer, and you’ll find rockets on top of these blocks.

Set up the rockets how you want on the block, and smack them to activate the block, sending it flying through the air and close to the top of Thyphlo Ruins. You don’t want to have them on for too long. Smack them again to turn them off, then jump off the Zonai block to reach the top of the tower.

Now that you’ve made it to the top of the tower use the Ultrahand ability to move the Zonai block away from the top, clearing a path for you. Shortly after doing this, the tower will reactivate. You can now return to the bottom and interact with the terminal with your Parah Pad.

There are alternative methods to reaching the top of Thyphlo Ruins to unlock this area. However, this is one of the quicker and better methods to get it down. Some players may want to use a makeshift air balloon or even glide from a nearby hill to get closer to the top. How you do it is up to you, so long as you can reach the top, use your Ultrahand on the block, and move it away.

