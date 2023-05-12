Tears of the Kingdom – How to Use The Flux Construct Core

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom contains several items and resources you can find while playing, and the Flux Construct Core is one of the rare items. These drop from the large Construct enemies that you can encounter. You can find one of the larger foes in the Great Sky Island, the Guardian of this region.

When you defeat the Flux Construct, it will drop the Flux Construct Core. This item drops, and it’s not something you can place it into your inventory. Here’s what you need to know about what you can do with the Flux Construct Core in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How the Flux Construct Core Works in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Flux Construct Core is an item that drops off of the Flux Construct bosses in Tears of the Kingdom. These are massive enemies that you can find, with the first one appearing on the Great Sky Island, which serves as the tutorial area when you initially begin to play.

When drops the Flux Construct Core, there’s little you can do with it. This is not an item that will go into your inventory, and it is not a weapon, shield, or bow ammunition that you can use. However, what you can do with it does involve your Fuse ability.

You can use your Fuse ability to meld it with any of your weapons or shields that you’re currently holding. We recommend using it on your main weapon. When you use the Fuse ability on the Flux Construct Core, it will attach itself to the weapon, increasing its overall damage, making it more powerful and it has higher durability for the rest of the game. However, like any weapon, it can break if you use it too many times.

We advise you to be careful when fusing the Flux Construct Core in Tears of the Kingdom. It’s not an item that you can frequently find, and it does offer a massive boost to whatever weapon you fuse it with. The best course of action is to combine it with your best weapon in the game, making it even stronger.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

