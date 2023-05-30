Tears of the Kingdom – Treasure of the Secret Springs Location

There are several side quests for you to work your way through in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and these are bound to keep you busy alongside the main story quests taking you all over Hyrule. One of these side quests, Treasure of the Secret Springs, is given to you by Tulin.

Tulin is in Rito Village after completing the Wind Temple and is happy to talk. The first thing he shared with us was a secret treasure hidden underneath a hot spring near Rito Village. We had little to go on, but what Tulin shared with us from a book could make it easier to track down. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Treasure of the Secret Springs in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find The Treasure of the Secret Springs in Tears of the Kingdom

The Treasure of the Secret Springs side quest becomes available after completing the Wind Temple in TotK. If this main story task has not been completed, the quest won’t appear, and Tulin won’t be in Rito Village to provide it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When Tulin is there, he shares a passage from a book he found that reads, “Sturnida, Goflam’s, and Sherfin’s. Hidden treasure sleeps in the center of the three secret hot springs in the mountains. Guide the three waters to that place. When it fills, the slumbering treasure will awaken once more.” Outside of these details, we don’t receive too many other hints about where to go, but we know it is northwest of Rito Village.

Given Rito Village’s location, this doesn’t leave us too many options. Our best recommendation is to use the Rospro Pass Skyview tower and use it to reach the middle of the mountains and aim for the south of Hebra North Summit. While searching in this region, we were able to track down a blocked-off cave and discover the secrets inside it, leading us to the hot springs Tulin mentioned in the book.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The cave is protected by a large block of ice. We were able to quickly dispatch it by attaching a flame emitter Zonai weapon to one of the weapons and melting it down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the ice barrier had melted, we made our way through the cave called North Biron Snowshelf Cave and discovered a hidden location at the bottom. It was a hot spring with an air current in the middle, which was a small puzzle—referencing Tulin’s book, to complete the task, we needed to bring the water back into the hot springs and do it from the three water sources.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This means we had to use our glider to fly up the air current, drop down when we reached the top, and then use the slow-mo arrow attack, attaching a bomb to the end and destroying the passageways blocking the water. There should be three locations to destroy, drawing more water into the hot springs. There are empty passageways down here that contain bomb flowers if we need more.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon removing all three blocked water passageways, the stone statue at the bottom moves and reveals a hidden pathway. We flew down to check it out and discovered the treasure we had been seeking out: the Vah Medoh Divine Helm, which gives us cold resistance when we wear it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

Tears of the Kingdom Complete Guide | Every Ability & How To Unlock Them | How to Get The Paraglider | How to Get & Use The Travel Medallion | All Armor Locations & Where to Find Them | All Construct Materials & Where to Find Them | All Shrine Locations & Strategies | How to Get More Heart Containers