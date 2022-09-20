Top 4 best foods for each element and how to unlock them in Tower of Fantasy

In Tower of Fantasy, there are many amazing aspects. One such aspect that is both creative and useful is cooking. Cooking different recipes can help you in many situations, and this guide will show you four recipes that will increase the stats for each element in the game to give you an edge. Here are the top four best foods for each element and how to unlock them in Tower of Fantasy.

Best food for each element and how to get them in Tower of Fantasy

There are four elements in Tower of Fantasy, and all of the enemies and weapons have one of those four elements. Each element has a certain weakness, and using that weakness against the enemies can greatly benefit you. Additionally, four different food items can give you huge bonuses for your elements.

Best Volt element food and how to get it

Volt is the electric type element and the fan favorite Crow and Nemesis are volt characters. The best food for volt is the purple yam pie. This food increases volt attack by 2% and 150 points for 1,200 seconds. To get the purple yam pie, you need to go to a cooking bot and use the following ingredients to get a 100% success rate.

1x Purple Yam

14x Brown Rice

Best fire element food and how to get it

The fire element is one of the most useful since it helps you defeat world bosses such as Robarg. Eating the steak with mushroom sauce can increase the fire damage by 2% and 150 points for 1,200 seconds. You can easily create the recipe by using the ingredients in the following order.

8 to 12x Prime Cut

2x Firecap

Best frost element food and how to get it

The best food for frost element is salmon sashimi. It increases your frost attack by 2% and 150 points for 1,200 seconds. To easily get the salmon sashimi, use the following ingredient in the creation tab of the cooking bot.

12 to 15x Lake Bass

Best grievous element food and how to get it

Grievous, also known as physical, is the last type of element in Tower of Fantasy, and the best food for it is the truffle fried rice. The food increases the physical damage by 2% and 150 points for 1,200 seconds. To cook it, simply use the following ingredients for a 100% success rate.