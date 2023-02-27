What are emanate gear and emanate abilities in Diablo 3? Emanates, explained

Diablo games are all about the gear, and every item you find has many unique properties. Diablo 3 in particular is known for the widest range of legendary weapons, helms, and more to turn your powerful character into a god. Some shoot meteoric fireballs, others poison your enemies with every step, and the most frightening can even raise the dead. However, as of Patch 2.7.0, some of the exciting items can “emanate.” Of course, fans love new ways to buff their characters, but what does it mean for an item to “emanate?”

What is the “emanate” capability in Diablo 3?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In Diablo 3, single-player mode comes with followers. These followers help you out on your journey, dealing extra damage or taking aggro off your character. Players eventually could equip these Followers with their own, full roster of gear. That’s exciting because it makes them stronger, but it is a bummer if you put a unique Legendary item on them and feel like you “waste” its special ability because of that.

The “emanate” ability changes the game because now, any item that “emanates” will also spread to you, meaning that you can benefit from the gear’s Legendary power. For example, Krede’s Flame triggers every time you’re hit with fire attacks. Because Krede’s Flame emanates, now you and your follower, restore your primary resource (mana, arcane, hatred, etc.) for each point of burn damage.

What items have the ability to “emanate”?

Unfortunately for players, there actually aren’t too many pieces of gear that can “emanate.” So no, you can’t give the Enchantress Firebird’s Finery Set and expect you both to rain down Phoenician terror. Instead, many “emanating” items involve things like gold pick-up, resource recharging, shrines, gem accumulation, and other quality-of-life improvements.

Broken Crown: Whenever you pick up a gem, it also duplicates the gem in the Broken Crown and puts it in your inventory

Whenever you pick up a gem, it also duplicates the gem in the Broken Crown and puts it in your inventory Homing Pads: At any time you can channel the Town Portal to reduce all incoming damage

At any time you can channel the Town Portal to reduce all incoming damage Spaulders of Zakara: Makes all currently equipped items indestructible so you don’t have to return to town to repair them

Makes all currently equipped items indestructible so you don’t have to return to town to repair them Goldskin: Chance for enemies to drop gold every time you hit them

Chance for enemies to drop gold every time you hit them Custerian Wristguards : Picking up gold grants experience

: Picking up gold grants experience Nemesis Bracers: Shrines will spawn a rare enemy (good for elite farming)

Shrines will spawn a rare enemy (good for elite farming) Gladiator Gauntlets: After earning a massacre bonus, gold rains from the sky

After earning a massacre bonus, gold rains from the sky Gloves of Worship: Shrine effects last for 10 minutes

Shrine effects last for 10 minutes Dovu Energy Trap: Increases the duration of all Stun effects by 20-25%

Increases the duration of all Stun effects by 20-25% Rakoff’s Glass of Life: All enemies you kill have an additional 3-4% chance to drop a health globe

All enemies you kill have an additional 3-4% chance to drop a health globe Avarice Band: Each time you pick up gold, your gold and health pick-up radius increases by one yard for 10 seconds, stacking up to 30 times

Each time you pick up gold, your gold and health pick-up radius increases by one yard for 10 seconds, stacking up to 30 times Krede’s Flame: Every 1% of life lost from fire damage turns into 1% of your primary resource recharged

Every 1% of life lost from fire damage turns into 1% of your primary resource recharged The Flavor of Time: Nephalem Rift Pylon effects last twice as long

Nephalem Rift Pylon effects last twice as long Sage’s Journey Set: Having three pieces of the Sage’s Journey Set means you double your chances for Death’s Breath drops

Having three pieces of the Sage’s Journey Set means you double your chances for Death’s Breath drops Cain’s Destiny Set: Having three pieces of the Cain’s Destiny Set means that when a Greater Rift Keystone drops, there’s a 25% chance a second one drops

Tips on using “emanates” in Diablo 3

Something everyone needs to know about “emanate”-capable gear is that none of these properties will work while the follower is incapacitated. So, it’s almost necessary to pair these legendary items with an ability that makes your follower invulnerable, like Enchanting Favor, Skeleton Key, or Smoking Thurible.

The best “emanates” items change depending on what you’re doing. If you’re grinding for crafting items, Sage’s Journey Set or Broken Crown is your best option. If you want to buff your character, Dovu Energy Trap or Krede’s Flame will make you much more powerful. Meanwhile, if you just want to make boss-farming and level-grinding more pleasant, Spaulders of Zakara, Custerian Wristguards, and Nemesis Bracers can be invaluable. Whatever way you’re playing, there’s an “emanating” gear item for you and your favorite follower.