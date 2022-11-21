What are the undiscovered collectibles in The Applecore in God of War Ragnarok?

In God of war Ragnarok, The Quest for Tyr is the second goal in the main story quest line, The Path. During this goal, you must travel to the dwarven realm of Svartalfheim in search of the former Norse god of war, Tyr. Your search takes you through the Aurvangar Wetlands to the city of Nidavellir. From there you journey to the Jarnsmida Pitmines, the largest of which is known as The Applecore.

The Applecore is a complex dungeon level packed with puzzles and, even more importantly, collectible loot. If you check the map in your journal during The Quest for Tyr, you’ll see the following listed: two Nornir Chests, two Legendary Chests, one item of Lore, three Artifacts, one of Odin’s Ravens, and three collectibles marked “Undiscovered”.

What are the undiscovered collectibles in The Applecore?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The undiscovered collectibles in The Applecore are one Buried Treasure, one Yggdrasil Rift, and one Draugr Hole. You can’t get any of them until you’ve at least completed Forging Destiny and obtained the Draupnir Spear, but we recommend you wait until after you’ve finished The Path main story quest line before coming back. You can re-enter The Applecore by crossing to Sverd Sands using the ferry near the Aurvangar Wetlands Mystic Gateway, then taking the elevator down.

How to get the Draugr Hole in The Applecore

The Draugr Hole mini-boss fight is behind the door close to the Durinn’s Stone Statue Things Left Behind Artifact. Beat the mini-boss to get the collectible.

How to get the Buried Treasure in The Applecore

The Buried Treasure won’t appear until you get the Mining Glory Treasure Map, which is an item of Lore in Nidavellir. The map is located on a high ledge near the water mill, and can only be reached using the Draupnir Spear. The treasure is located on one side of the gap where you jump across the rails in The Applecore.

How to get the Yggdrasil Rift in The Applecore

The Yggdrasil Rift is close to the Althjof’s Statue Things Left Behind Artifact. You need to use the Draupnir Spear to get up to it.