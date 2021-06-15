Where to collect spray cans from warehouses in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park in Fortnite

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Week 2 is to collect spray cans from warehouses in Firty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park. Below, you can find maps that will details where to get them, as well as pictures of the items themselves. All you need to do is run up to them and interact with them to collect them.

Dirty Docks Spray Can #1

Can be found at the front of the main warehouse where the NPCs used to appear, in the second group of crates inside the door.

Dirty Docks Spray Can #2

Can be found in the shelves at the back on the left side.

Dirty Docks Spray Can #3

Can be found just inside the smaller warehouse across from the largest warehouse.

Dirty Docks Spray Can #4

Can be found in the center of the building with the slanted roof.

Dirty Docks Spray Can #5

Can be found near the crates at the stairs in the building at the very far end of Dirty Docks.

Epic Quests Week 2

Legendary Quests Week 2