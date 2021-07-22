Where to complete Whiplash time trials in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Week 7 Chapter 2 Season 7 is to complete the Whiplash time trials. This is a timed road race that players will need to complete within the time limit to finish the challenge and earn 30,000 XP.

You can find the time trial in Lazy Lake, beside the A Lot O’ Auto building on the east side of town. From what we can tell, you don’t actually need to drive a Whiplash to finish the challenge and can do it in any car. If you do need a Whiplash, they should be easy enough to find in Lazy Lake.

The start of the time trial will be marked by a large blue arrow with a stopwatch underneath it. Just drive through it in the direction the arrow is pointing, then continue to follow the course until you finish it. If you fail, you can start again. It is also important to make sure you have a full tank of gas when starting, as you don’t want to run out.

