Where to find the Blade of Calling in Elden Ring

The Blade of Calling is a faith-based dagger that is great for dealing with those pesky undead enemies in the catacombs and graveyards. This blade’s weapon art allows you to shoot out holy projectiles at enemies that deal devastating damage. Getting this weapon isn’t easy, however, and requires some precise timing with a jump. Here is where you can find the Blade of Calling in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain the Blade of Calling, you first need to make your way to the lift that separates the Capital City from the Grand Lift of Rold and the Forbidden Lands. To reach this area, you will first need to progress through the city and defeat Morgott, the Omen King. After this boss fight, you will be able to progress to the Forbidden Lands.

To reach the lift, head down to the main road of the Capital City and head Northeast. You will come across a massive door that you can open. Go through the door and follow the path past the Misbegottens. You will find a lift that will take you up to the city walls. Continue along the path until you reach the next lift. Take the lift down and pay attention to the walls. You will see a very small platform that you can roll off onto. Roll off onto the platform and go through the door to find the sword on a desk.