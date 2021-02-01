Apex Legends Season 8: Mayhem – Patch notes

The newest season of Apex Legends is bringing the boom, and with that, can a brand-new set of patch notes. From big new additions like a new legend and a new weapon, down to the tiniest changes like extra bits of lore attached to select in-game skins. There is no that this season is going to shake the game and the meta up quite a bit. Let’s take a look at everything Season 8: Mayhem has to offer us on launch.

Major Changes

Minor Changes

[Accessibility] All shield and health restoration, as well as reviving teammates, will be better optimized for colorblind mode

[Lore] All skins with relevance to canon lore and/or importance in regards character backstory will now come with a small lore blurb that details why the skin is significant to the character

Bug Fixes