Destiny 2 player creates F-Zero’s Captain Falcon with Arc 3.0

If Nintendo won’t make another F-Zero game, then fans will take matters into their own hands. You can always count on the Destiny 2 crowd to come up with creative ideas.

In this case, Reddit user Sparkson1 shared their “Destiny x F-Zero collab,” aka Captain Falcon-themed armor on the forum. The red helmet, blue jacket, and gold boots really do come together to make a Captain Falcon clone, but Sparkson1’s post isn’t just about fashion. Their 40-second-long video also shows the Guardian throwing the Destiny 2 equivalent of a Falcon Punch. Specifically, they’re using an Arc 3.0 Titan, which throws powerful energy-charged punches at enemies and other players. The only thing that’s missing is F-Zero racing music in the background.

This is far from the first creative use of armor we’ve seen in Destiny 2. Earlier this year, some players used the game’s skull-like Epialos Following Mask to cosplay as Skeletor from He-Man. Beyond armor, some other creative types have done projects around the game’s weapons. One example is a series of “cute anime girl” drawings based on gun designs.

Sparkson1’s video and the Arc 3.0 subclasses come alongside Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder. It’s a pirate-themed season, complete with expeditions to go on, map fragments to piece together, and treasure coordinates to triangulate. There are even Pirate Hideouts to invade, where tough alien captains have been hoarding their treasure. Season of Plunder has also increased the game’s max light level and brought back a remixed version of the King’s Fall raid.

Destiny 2 players have had a lot to feast on, but the same can’t be said for F-Zero fans. F-Zero X is available on Nintendo Switch through the Online Expansion Pack, and that’s technically the only release in the series in nearly 20 years. We learned this year that a Virtual Boy spinoff of F-Zero was completed back in the day, but it never released due to that console’s general failure.