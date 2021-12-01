Fortnite adds Air Jordans and a Jumpman Zone

Fortnite keeps giving us new clothing options from real-world lines. Ski gear from French company Moncler and outfits from luxury brand Balenciaga arrived earlier this year, and now NBA all-time-great Michael Jordan’s brand is making its way to the ever-popular battle royale game.

As announced on the Fortnite blog, the Downtown Drop LTM wasn’t the end of that particular collaboration with Jordan. The Air Jordan XI Cool Grey sneaker is the centerpiece of a new cosmetic set, which also includes the Hangtime and Swish outfits, Cool Grey Back Bling, and Dunk on ‘Em emote. Those all go on sale starting today, December 1, at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT.

Image via Epic Games

Along with the new gear comes a new area: the Jumpan Zone. This Creative mode map features a scavenger hunt for the Jordans, and completing that unlocks a trio of rooms. You can visit a museum of Air Jordan products, an immersive showcase for the XI Cool Greys, and, of course, a basketball court. Completing enough Trickshot Challenges there unlocks alternate colors for the new outfits, a spray, and a Hall of Fame with even trickier shots. The Jumpan Zone will stop being featured on December 11 at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT, but Creative code 5519-3138-2454 will bring you back to it.

As for what’s next for Fortnite, Chapter 3 is coming soon. Guava Fort keeps growing as The End draws near — and everything changes on December 5. Whatever happens, you can expect to see a lot more musical collaborations in the future, now that Epic Games has acquired Harmonix.