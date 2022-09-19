Fortnite kicks off Reboot Rally, offering Renegade Flame cosmetics for new and returning players

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is here, bringing new Chrome locations and a whole lot more to the island. Epic Games didn’t stop after the big weekend changeover though: we’ve got a new event to rally around this week as well.

As announced on the Fortnite blog, Epic Games has kicked off Reboot Rally, an event aimed at helping newcomers and bringing back lapsed players. Playing with new and returning players is how you’ll complete a set of challenges, and doing so means earning points. You’ll get the Barb-B-Q emoticon when you reach 50 points, the Freshly Forged wrap at 100, the Red Hot Revenge pickaxe at 150, and the Fiery Descent glider at 200.

There’s a full FAQ in the blog post about who’s eligible during this event, since teaming up with qualifying players is the only way for veterans to get the goodies. A special tab in the lobby will help you find such players if there aren’t any on your own friends list. Reboot Rally will run for two weeks, from now through Tuesday, October 3 at 9 AM ET / 6 AM PT.

While the “reboot” in Reboot Rally refers to lapsed players coming back to Fortnite, the game itself did get another refresh with the aforementioned Chapter 3 Season 4. The season brings a new set of POIs and locations to explore, with plenty of NPCs to find around the map too. Season 4 even lets you hire some of those characters to fight alongside you. You can command them to take advantageous positions during a firefight or simply follow you, adding a new layer of tactics to Fortnite’s meta.

A new season also means a new battle pass with plenty of bonuses, including the long-awaited Spider-Gwen skin. If you need a little boost for your battle pass, we can help you clear all the Week 1 seasonal challenges.