MultiVersus voice lines have leaked, include references to unconfirmed characters

Warner Brothers’ crossover fighting game MultiVersus has been the subject of much discussion. The list of confirmed characters is substantial, and the likes of Wreck It Ralph and Naruto have even been unearthed in a datamine. That’s nothing compared to the leak that just happened though.

Reddit user higashikujo started a thread for a leak of what certainly sounds like every currently recorded voice line in MultiVersus — it’s nearly two full hours of single lines from a multitude of characters. ResetEra forum member RockmanBN made a handy chart categorizing all the lines in another thread. Listening to the leak, one can hear plenty of confirmed characters like Bugs Bunny, Superman, Arya Stark, and the recently announced Velma. Unconfirmed characters like Gandalf, Taz, the Iron Giant, and even Marvin the Martian can be heard. In Marvin’s case, the lines seem to indicate that the alien visitor is some sort of announcer.

There are also voice lines referencing additional characters, such as The Joker, The Hound, Static Shock, and The Wicked Witch of the West, which is quite a throwback. Some predicted characters are notably missing, including Fred Flintstone and Johnny Bravo. Harry Potter is also absent, though fans of the wizarding world will get plenty of magic in Hogwarts Legacy when that arrives.

As for MultiVersus, a final release date has yet to be confirmed. A second tech test was recently held, but all impressions and previews were under an NDA, implying that there are still a few kinks to iron out before the full game is ready.