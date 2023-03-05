Genshin Impact – A Riddle Amidst the Crowds quest guide

Windblume’s Breath: Act II, “A Riddle Amidst the Crowds,” picks up from where “A Gathering of Outlanders” left in Genshin Impact regarding Sucrose’s goal to uncover the mysterious “prophecy” she discovered at the start of the Windblume Festival. This narrative-focused event quest does not involve any mind-boggling puzzles, tough platforming challenges, or intense combat. Nonetheless, you will be well rewarded for the completion of this event quest with 30 Primogems, 20,000 Mora, 2 Hero’s Wits, and 4 Mystic Enhancement Ore.

How to complete A Riddle Amidst the Crowds in Genshin Impact

Wait until the appointed time

Before meeting with Sucrose during “A Riddle Amidst the Crowds” in Genshin Impact Windblume’s Breath, you need to use the “Wait” function to pass the time to two days later between the hours 8:00 and 12:00.

Talk to Sucrose

After passing the time using the pause menu, go meet with Sucrose in Mondstadt City. She can be found standing at the fountain in the plaza near Good Hunter in Genshin Impact.

Talk to Collei

After discussing which characters to talk to regarding the Windblume Festival prophecy, Sucrose and the Traveler decide to meet up with Collei and talk about their plans moving forward. You can encounter Collei on the upper levels of Mondstadt City beside the Knights of Favonius HQ entrance.

Find Lisa

Traveler and Paimon part ways with Sucrose and Collei, after which you temporarily gain control of the two during the “A Riddle Amidst the Crowds” event quest in Genshin Impact. Your next objective is to find Lisa somewhere inside the Headquarters. The quest marker’s odd position during this point in the story might disorient some players. Avoid leaving the building and instead enter the library doorway next to Wyratt. Inside, you will encounter Cyno, Tighnari, and Albedo, with whom you will exchange what you have learned thus far about the prophecy.

Head to the Mondstadt bulletin board

You will retake control of your main characters and be tasked with looking for people to speak with near the bulletin board in Mondstadt City. For those unfamiliar with where this board can be found, it sits next to Katheryne in the Adventurers’ Guild. You have likely visited this location countless times near the city’s main gate. Lisa will be there with Bennett, Razor, and the upcoming four-star Cryo unit, Mika.

Find someone that matches the prophecy

Our attention has now turned back to Sucrose and Collei, who are searching for someone that matches the prophecy in “A Riddle Amidst the Crowds” of Genshin Impact Windblume’s Breath. The quest marker indicating where you should go will be replaced with a quest area circle. If you are struggling to determine your destination, face westward toward the Hilichurl guard tower in Stormbearer Mountains. Make your way to this POI to meet with Amber, Eula, Noelle, and Klee. They will be standing in a circle beside the dirt path leading to the tower.

Go to Starsnatch Cliff

After watching a heartfelt cutscene between Collei and Sucrose, you will be teleported back to Traveler and Paimon, who are searching around Starsnatch Cliff. The quest will place you near two Electro Slimes guarding an Electro Crystal, but you do not need to defeat them to progress. Simply make your way around the mountain path and follow the trail northward to encounter Timaeus, Mona, and Rosaria. During this cutscene, Timaeus reveals that he indeed has a secret romantic interest.

Go to the alchemy crafting bench

The next step has you sent back to Mondstadt City, where you must speak with Collei and Sucrose, tinkering with the mailbox beside the alchemy crafting bench. More specifically, this mailbox is on the left side of the building where the alchemy crafting bench is located.

Go to Good Hunter

Finally, the last portion of “A Riddle Amidst the Crowds” in Genshin Impact requires you to head to Good Hunter to eat dinner with Paimon, after which you will be visited by Venti and a mysterious figure named Scarlett. It is obvious that she is not from any region you are familiar with, but she seems to know something about the prophecy. The quest’s concluding cutscene indicates that Rosario knows something about Scarlett or is at least suspicious of her intentions in Mondstadt. Answers about this figure and the prophecy will be revealed in Windblume’s Breath: Act III, “Fortune Hiding Among Clouds.”