Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 7 Epic and Legendary quests – all map challenges

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 7 contains a whole new batch of Epic and Legendary quests for people to complete. Doing so will net them Battle Stars that they can use to unlock items from the Battle Pass, getting all manner of new skins, cosmetics, and items.

As always, there are multiple epic quests, and then a single, tiered legendary quest to be complete. The epic quests are worth 30,000 XP this season, while the first tier of the legendary quest is worth 45,000 with each subsequent tier also being worth 30,000 XP. You can find the full list of challenges below.

Week 7 Legendary Quests

Construct a wooden hatchery (0/1) – 45000 XP

Mark an Alien Egg (0/1) – 30000 XP

Collect records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs (0/2) – 30000 XP

Stoke campfires near different hatcheries (0/2) – 30000 XP

Collect parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row (0/2) – 30000 XP

Week 7 Epic Quests

Use the Recon Scanner to spot an enemy player (0/1) – 30000 XP

Visit Misty Meadows, Catty Corner, and Camp Cod in a single match (0/3) – 30000 XP

Search ammo boxes (0/5) – 30000 XP

Defeat Riot (0/1) – 30000 XP

Reach top speed in a Whiplash (0/1) – 30000 XP

Drive a Whiplash through the storm (01) – 30000 XP

Complete Whiplash time trials (0/1) – 30000 XP

Lots of different areas to visit this week with Pleasant Park, Craggy Cliffs, Holly Hatchery, Retail Row, and Misty Meadows all making an appearance. There are also some new mechanics such as wooden hatchery and alien eggs being introduced, which we will get to the bottom of shortly with some guides.