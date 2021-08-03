Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 9 Epic and Legendary quests – all map challenges

Thanks to the hard work of iFireMonkey we now know what the challenges will be for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 9. As always, there will be a range of challenges that players can complete to get experience for their Battle Pass.

As always, there are multiple epic quests and then a single, tiered legendary quest to be complete. The epic quests are worth 30,000 XP this season, while the first tier of the legendary quest is worth 45,000, with each subsequent tier also being worth 30,000 XP. You can find the full list of challenges below.

Week 9 Legendary Challenges

Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone – 15000 XP

Equip a Detector, then disable an Alien Billboard in one match – 45000 XP

Collect resources in Holly Hatchery – 30000 XP

Eliminate Trespassers – 30000 XP

Place a Bioscanner in an Alien Biome – 30000 XP

Place Spy Probes – 30000 XP

As you can see, there is a lot going on with this week’s Legendary Challenges. There are lots of new things to explore like Detectors, Alien Billboards, Bioscanners, and Spy Probes, so we will have plenty of guides read for when these challenges for live on Wednesday, August 4.

We are currently waiting for the week’s Epic quests to be revealed and will update this article when they are known.