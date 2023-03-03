Genshin Impact – A Gathering of Outlanders quest guide

Genshin Impact’s Windblume Festival is in full swing once again in Mondstadt with the arrival of the Windblume’s Breath event. In this event, the Traveler and Paimon will be able to play several new gameplay modes to earn event currency and reap the rewards. But before you can get to the meat of the event, you’ll need to help some familiar faces in the quest A Gathering of Outlanders. Here’s what you need to know.

How to start Genshin Impact’s A Gathering of Outlanders quest

First of all, it shouldn’t need to be said but this quest is obviously only available for the duration of the Windblume’s Breath event. Once the event finishes, it’ll no longer be available, along with all the other parts of the event. On top of that, you’ll also need to be at least Adventure Rank 18 and have completed the Archon quest “Song of the Dragon and Freedom,” at the end of the Prologue chapter. The game recommends that you also complete the Archon quest “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises” and Albedo’s Story Quest “Princeps Cretaceus Chapter: Act I,” but if you haven’t completed those you can still start the event by hitting “Quick Start” in the event page. Once you’ve filled the prerequisites or hit “Quick Start,” the quest will unlock.

How to complete Genshin Impact’s A Gathering of Outlanders quest

Go to the Adventurer’s Guild in Mondstadt

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you’d expect, this quest takes place in Mondstadt, the site of the Windblume Festival. The Adventurer’s Guild will be familiar to all but the most green of players — it’s right by the main gate to the city. Approach Katheryne and you’ll automatically trigger a cutscene conversation with her and Sucrose who comes to join. The Traveler and Paimon opt to help Sucrose out in her search for a final “Breath of Joy” in celebration of the festival.

Talk to Collei

Screenshot by Gamepur

After Sucrose runs off to take care of a package at the nearby shop, you’ll spy Collei in the central plaza. Make your way over towards the fountain to trigger another cutscene, in which Collei reveals a strange prophecy she found in a children’s book.

Go to Mondstadt’s gate

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next quest objective is simple — Collei needs to meet her traveling companions, so bring her over to the main gate of the city, past the Adventurer’s Guild, to continue the quest. On arrival, you’ll reunite with a few more familiar faces, namely Cyno and Tighnari from Sumeru and Mondstadt’s chief alchemist Albedo.

Go to Good Hunter and order some food

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’re tasked with procuring some starters from Good Hunter, so head back inside the city and back up to the main plaza to talk with Sara and see what’s on the menu. If you’re feeling charitable, feel free to order a Sweet Madame for Paimon too.

Head over to the camping site

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve got the food, make the travelers’ campsite. It’s outside the city walls, though still on the actual island on which Mondstadt is situated. They can be found near Nantuck, the fishing guild representative on the beach. Approach the camp to trigger another cutscene.

Talk to Sucrose

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you can stomach Cyno’s puns for long enough, you’ll eventually get the chance to wander over and chat with Sucrose. She wants to cheer up Collei by solving the riddle found in the book earlier in the quest, and enlists your help in doing so.

Go to Angel’s Share and look for Venti

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to try and ascertain the veracity of the mysterious note, the Traveler and Paimon decide to see what Venti has to say about it. Predictably, he can be found in the Angel’s Share pub in Mondstadt, so slip in the side gate to the city and head up the stairs to find the bar. Venti can be found sitting at a table outside, along the side of the building.

Talk to Sucrose again

Screenshot by Gamepur

With Venti’s hints in hand, return to Sucrose to complete the quest. She can be found by the Alchemy stand in the central plaza of Mondstadt. With this first event quest completed, you have a couple of days to wait for the next one. However, in the meantime, you can get started on the event mini-games, namely Floral Pursuit, Ballads of Breeze, and Breezy Snapshots.