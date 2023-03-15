Genshin Impact Vibro-Crystal Verification Day 2 guide – Wind Direction

For Day 2 of the Vibro-Crystal Verification Event in Genshin Impact, you must clear the Anemo-themed challenge, “Wind Direction,” featuring Kazuha, Sucrose, Faruzan, and The Wanderer as the playable Trial characters. For the First Half of the combat instance, the enemies you must face are Pyro and Electro-focused, with the Second Half spawning a variety of members from the Eremite and Treasure Hoarder factions. Completing the challenge will reward you with Primogems, Mora, and the Mist Veiled Elixirs, a Weapon Ascension Material type that many will recognize as the upgrade resource for the Prototype Series.

Reaching 2,000 stage score for Wind Direction with Trial Characters in Genshin Impact

While Anemo characters typically depend on other units’ elements for their elemental reactions and damage output, Vibro-Crystal Verification Day 2’s “Wind Direction” offers more than enough build and setup resources for achieving the maximum 2,000 stage score in Genshin Impact. On Normal Difficulty, we recommend Kazuha paired with Sucrose for the First Half’s Party Setup, while The Wanderer and Faruzan fight in the Second Half. The ideal Harmonics build for both duo-unit teams will be putting all three Transmissions into Anemo, allowing you to maximize the damage done with the featured trial characters for this stage.

First Half of Wind Direction in Genshin Impact Vibro-Crystal Verification

Since you have no means of healing for both halves of the stage, endeavor to take as minor damage as possible. While it might be tempting to spam Kazuha and Surcrose’s Elemental Abilities, use the skills sparingly, timing your core attacks between enemy spawns. If you ever find yourself in a spot where all abilities are on cooldown, use Sucrose’s basic attacks to glean some energy. For instance, we advise a rotation like the following:

Use Kazuha’s Elemental Burst, followed by his Elemental Skill with a downward slam. After the next batch of foes appears, switch to Sucrose and cast her Elemental Skill. Once Kazuha’s Ult Whirlwind subsides, cast Sucrose’s Elemental Burst. Repeat this process for both Pyro and Electro enemies.

Remember that correct positioning is essential, especially with Elemental Skills. Aim your attacks at the approximate center of the enemy groups for maximum Anemo-damage effectiveness.

Second Half of Wind Direction in Genshin Impact Vibro-Crystal Verification

