How to complete A Three-Course Thank-You in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features over 175 unique recipes that players can cook to share with Valley residents, consume to recover energy, or sell to make tons of Star Coins. The Valley’s local celebrity chef Remy, the lovable rat from Disney’s hit movie Ratatouille, teaches you how to cook a handful of these delicious dishes and additional recipes can be discovered through experimentation with the game’s wide variety of harvestable ingredients. While out in the woods collecting such ingredients, you may come across a spotted satchel of ingredients that starts a new quest with Remy, “A Three-Course Thank-You.” Here’s what you’ll need to know to complete this quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Related: How to increase energy and recover from exhaustion in Disney Dreamlight Valley

How to start and complete the A Three-Course Thank-You quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

“A Three-Course Thank-You” is a short series of quests added in the “Pride of the Valley” update. It’s a very easy questline in which you cook and share delicious, five-star meals with residents of the Valley. Here’s all you’ll need to do to start and complete this quest in Dreamlight Valley:

Step 1: Locate the Bag of Ingredients in the Forest

Screenshot by Gamepur

The quest “A Three-Course Thank You” begins upon discovering and collecting a mysterious Bag of Ingredients from the ground in the Forest of Valor. This starts the questline and you are tasked with bringing the bag to Remy. You have to have completed the quests to bring Remy to the Valley before the Bag of Ingredients will appear in the forest.

Step 2: Take the bag to Remy and cook 5-star recipes

Once you’ve retrieved the Bag of Ingredients, bring it to Remy. He explains that there was a situation involving some of the forest’s raccoon residents that resulted in his leaving the ingredients behind. He then asks if you have the time to help him out by putting your culinary skills to the test. He’ll give you the ingredients from the bag which include four Milk, four Eggs, and four Cheese.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These ingredients aren’t specifically important, nor are you required to use them to complete his next task. Remy will then ask you to cook a total of four five-star meals and deliver them to Goofy, Merlin, Mickey, and Scrooge McDuck. You can cook any five-star recipes you’d like, and you can choose to craft four identical meals if it’s easiest. Some simple recipes we recommend include Pastry Cream and Fruits, Large Seafood Platter, or Vegetarian Pizza.

Step 3: Deliver the cooked dishes to Goofy, Merlin, Mickey, Scrooge

Once you’ve prepared a dish for each of the four residents, you’ll need to deliver the meals and show your gratitude for their contributions to the Valley. You can give any of the recipes you’ve prepared to the characters; they don’t have any specific preferences or meal requirements. They will be thrilled by your cooking and graciously accept any meal as long as it’s five-star quality.

Related: When to find all characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley – Character sleep schedules

Step 4: Return to Remy and receive your reward

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you return to Remy and let him know you’ve delivered the meals, he’ll thank you and give you three five-star meals of your own to enjoy, including a Mediterranean Salad, Ratatouille, and a Banana Split for dessert. These meals are great for recovering energy when consumed, and consuming them when the bar is full will grant a temporary movement speed buff. This completes the “A Three-Course Thank You” questline and there are no additional quests or rewards.